‘Bridgerton’ actress watched snails mate for sex scenes

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Actress Simone Ashley, star of “Bridgerton” and “Sex Education” (Netflix), revealed that she observed snails mating during the preparation to do sex scenes in the series. The statement was made in an interview with the Los Angeles Times podcast The Envelope.

Ashley said she watched the snails mate during sexual intimacy workshops she attended — it would help “break the ice” on the film set. She explained that she observed the molluscs to better understand the mechanisms of the stimulated scenes.

She said that during the workshops, the movements of different animals were explored to portray different rhythms and sexualities or how sensual it can be. “For example, we look at how snails mate, and when they do, they produce plasma that entwines.”

Ashley also said that the sex scenes are treated “like a dance”. She added that on “Sex Education” she had “amazing” intimacy coordinators who helped portray these “weird, embarrassing, but also very normal” teenage spaces.

“You’re making sure you’re protected and you feel safe,” she said. “You’re doing the same for whoever you’re working with, because you really have to trust each other. And I definitely found that within Bridgerton,” the actress said.

Snails seem to be having a very sultry moment in Hollywood. They also made a memorable appearance in the erotic thriller “Water Deep” with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. In one scene, a couple of these animals mate in Affleck’s hand.