Britney Spears returns to Instagram and celebrates marriage: ‘The good life’

Admin 38 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

play
American singer Britney Spears (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On the night of this Wednesday (22/06), the American singer Britney Spears, 40 years old, decided to reactivate her Instagram account, after spending a few weeks away from the social network. Full and wearing a blue bikini, the eternal pop princess talked about her marriage to the model Sam Asghari and announced that he is moving to a new mansion.

“I haven’t gone on my honeymoon yet…I got married and moved around the same time, not the smartest thing to do“, wrote the singer in the caption of the publication, showing that she is satisfied with her new personal achievements. “It’s weird waking up and everything new – new pool, new kitchen, new bed. I think I’m in shock,” she said. “Change is good“, completed.

In addition to thanking you for your new phase in your life, Britney he also confessed that he is enjoying himself as never before at his residence. “ It’s brilliant and has a good spot to relax and a slide. I went down four times [no tobog]. I cut my hair short and my husband just made me a steak. the good life” wrote the famous.

It is worth mentioning that the intimate ceremony of Britney Spears’ wedding at her mansion was attended by distinguished guests such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore. However, the singer’s parents were not invited.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Bale reveals how he reacted to Gorr’s look in the comics

In the comics, Gorr is known for his frightening look, which has even haunted Christian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved