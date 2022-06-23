Britney Spears returns to Instagram and celebrates marriage: ‘The good life’

American singer Britney Spears (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On the night of this Wednesday (22/06), the American singer Britney Spears, 40 years old, decided to reactivate her Instagram account, after spending a few weeks away from the social network. Full and wearing a blue bikini, the eternal pop princess talked about her marriage to the model Sam Asghari and announced that he is moving to a new mansion.

“I haven’t gone on my honeymoon yet…I got married and moved around the same time, not the smartest thing to do“, wrote the singer in the caption of the publication, showing that she is satisfied with her new personal achievements. “It’s weird waking up and everything new – new pool, new kitchen, new bed. I think I’m in shock,” she said. “Change is good“, completed.

In addition to thanking you for your new phase in your life, Britney he also confessed that he is enjoying himself as never before at his residence. “ It’s brilliant and has a good spot to relax and a slide. I went down four times [no tobog]. I cut my hair short and my husband just made me a steak. the good life” wrote the famous.

It is worth mentioning that the intimate ceremony of Britney Spears’ wedding at her mansion was attended by distinguished guests such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore. However, the singer’s parents were not invited.