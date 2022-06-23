Bruno Méndez back can face Santos

Defender Bruno Méndez is expected today (23) at CT Joaquim Grava to have his first contact with Vítor Pereira’s coaching staff and be reinstated to the Corinthians squad. The player was on loan at Internacional last year and is now a reinforcement for the club, which is trying to register him with the BID in the next few hours and have him available for the classic on Saturday (25), against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

In the middle of last season, the Uruguayan was loaned to Colorado and, there, he established himself in the position, playing 48 games – 44 of them as a starter. Inter tried to purchase its economic rights, but did not reach an agreement with Corinthians. At first, the contract provided for the payment of US$ 6 million (about R$ 31 million) for 50% of the rights, Alvinegro even agreed to make the values ​​more flexible, but there was no positive outcome for the gauchos.

With the end of the soap opera between the two clubs, Méndez left for São Paulo and is about to restart his story at Corinthians. The player will be registered in the Copa Libertadores, related to the two games of the round of 16 against Boca Juniors, and may even be on the bench this Saturday, against Santos.

Timão’s board tries to register him with the IDB as quickly as possible and, if that happens, the Uruguayan will be an option for Vítor Pereira. As he played only six games for Inter in the Brasileirão, he is in the rhythm of the game and was in a good moment in the South, the Corinthians coaching staff treats him as a strong reinforcement for the position – since Gil and João Victor are injured.

“He is a player who, when I found out he was ours, I always conveyed the idea that he would return. He has a spirit that I like, a competitive spirit, he has quality and personality and he is young. He will be very useful to us”, said the coach Victor Pereira, yesterday (22).