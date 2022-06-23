Bruno Méndez returns to training at Corinthians CT | Corinthians

After the end of his loan with the Rio Grande do Sul team, which was unable to complete his purchase, Bruno Méndez is already training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

Read too:

+ Corinthians disputes Yuri Alberto with Inter and foreign clubs

+ Giuliano evolves: performance against Santos illustrates growth

His re-debut for Timão can take place this Saturday, in the game against Santos, for the Brasileirão, at 19:00 (Brasília time) at the Neo Química Arena. For this to happen, it needs to be regularized at CBF in time. The trend is that this will happen until Friday.

1 of 3 Bruno Méndez at Corinthians training this Friday — Photo: Reproduction Bruno Méndez at Corinthians training this Friday — Photo: Reproduction

With that, the defender becomes an option for Vítor Pereira, who may not have João Victor, substituted in the last match with pain in his right ankle. Gil, treating an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh, has an even more delicate situation. Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan are available.

After the victory against Santos, Vítor Pereira commented on Méndez’s return.

“When I found out he was ours, I always conveyed the idea that it would be nice if he came back. He is an aggressive player, with that spirit that I like, competitive. He is a competitive player, with personality, he has quality, he is young, he has room for progression, so I think he will be very useful.

+ Read more Corinthians news

2 of 3 Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach, in training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach, in training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

In the day’s activities, as usual in a re-performance, the athletes who played for more than 45 minutes did some recovery work, while the rest went to the field.

+ Read more Corinthians news

In the images released on the club’s social networks, it is possible to see some names that can paint in the lineup of the next match: Fábio Santos, Júnior Moraes, Matheus Araújo, Xavier, Bruno Melo, Roni, Robert Renan, Giovane, Felipe Augusto and Guilherme Biro.

It is not possible to see Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) and Rafael Ramos (spared), who were not listed in the last game. Maycon, with an adductor injury in his right thigh, is absent for the longest time.

A possible squad for Corinthians has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Fábio Santos; Roni, Du Queiroz (Xavier) and Giuliano (Matheus Araújo); Adson, Gustavo Mantuan (Giovane) and Júnior Moraes.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 3 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!