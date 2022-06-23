Camera records accident that killed father and son hit by bi-articulated bus, in Curitiba | Paraná

Share on WhatsApp

The hit-and-run happened on Wednesday afternoon (22), in Curitiba, in the channel of Rua Padre Anchieta, at the intersection with Rua Francisco Rocha, in the Bigorrilho neighborhood. Watch, above.

According to the Traffic Crimes Police Station (Dedetran), the two crossed the channel and were hit by the bus. In the crash, according to the Military Police, the two victims were thrown against a parked car.

1 of 1 Camera recorded accident that killed father and son hit by bi-articulated bus, in Curitiba — Photo: Reproduction/RPC Camera recorded accident that killed father and son hit by bi-articulated bus, in Curitiba – Photo: Reproduction / RPC

The fire department was called, but the two died on the spot. The child, according to firefighters, was attended by two doctors who were at the scene, and was still subjected to resuscitation maneuvers for about 40 minutes, but did not resist.

The Civil Police also went to the scene to attend to the occurrence, which will be investigated by the Traffic Crimes Police Station (Dedetran). Police said they are reviewing the footage recorded from the accident.

Curitiba has already recorded 117 accidents in canalettes this year

The transport company responsible for the bus involved in the accident deeply regretted the episode and said it had sent a support group to the scene. The company said it collaborated with forensics to understand the circumstances of the crash.

Bus was 44km/h, says Urbs

The Urbanização de Curitiba (Urbs) responsible for supervising public transport in the capital reported that the bus involved in the accident was arriving at the tube station, with a speed of 44 km/h.

According to the municipality, “the express and direct line buses have an electronic speed limitation system, which acts on the vehicle’s accelerator, so that the driver cannot print speeds above 60 km/h”.

The speed of the buses is monitored by telemetry by the companies and by GPS by the Operational Control Center (CCO).

“Speed ​​can be monitored point-to-point along the vehicle’s path,” according to Urbs.