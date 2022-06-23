Camera records the moment when a man with a knife is attacked with a chair while trying to kill his ex-wife in a bakery; video | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The crime took place on the afternoon of last Monday (20), in Palmeira D’Oeste, in the interior of São Paulo. The victim managed to escape from her ex-husband and was not injured.
In the images it is possible to see when the woman was surprised by the suspect in a parking lot. She realized that her ex-husband was armed with a knife and ran towards the bakery where she works.
Man was attacked with chairs after trying to kill his ex-wife in Palmeira D’Oeste – Photo: Reproduction / Security camera
The woman entered the establishment to hide, but was chased by her ex-husband and nearly stabbed her in the neck. Customers and employees of the establishment noticed the situation, grabbed chairs and assaulted the man.
The Military Police were called and sent the attacker to the police station. The delegate on duty set a bond of R$ 1,500, but the man did not pay the amount and was taken to the Santa Fé do Sul jail (SP).
According to the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJ-SP), the man underwent a custody hearing and had the arrest in the act converted into preventive.
The case was registered as threat, criminal misdemeanors, domestic violence and bodily harm.
