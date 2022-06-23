Cameras record shoplifting in Centro and Bingen

23/jun 15:17 By Newsroom/Tribuna de Petrópolis

Employees of the Empório Multimix supermarket, in Bingen, and of the Floratta store, on Rua do Imperador, were surprised by men who committed thefts in the establishments, monitoring cameras caught the moment when the criminals took the items. In the women’s clothing and articles store alone, the loss was around R$ 600.

At Floratta, the theft took place this Wednesday afternoon (22). The images recorded by the security camera were released on the brand’s social networks. According to the store owner, the man entered the establishment and stole two coats worth around R$ 600. The owner registered a report at the 105th DP and said that the man is already known in the city for robbing several stores, but that he is never stuck. “He threatens people saying he is from Comando Vermelho”, he says.

Photo: Reproduction Social Networks

At Empório Multimix, in Bingen, the theft took place on June 15, during the afternoon, security camera images released by the supermarket show two men entering the store and placing several products in a bag in one of the carts. Then one of the men takes his shoulder bag and leaves the store unnoticed. Outside, the man walks to the parking lot where there is already a silver car waiting for him, he quickly gets into the car. The vehicle starts and almost slams the passenger door at the entrance gate to the parking lot.

Photo: Reproduction Social Networks

According to the store’s management, it was not possible to identify exactly the products that were taken and, therefore, the values ​​​​cannot be estimated. However, in the security camera images, some products were identified – such as picanha and olive oil, for example. An incident report was registered at 105 DP. Management claims that prior to this theft, no other theft was identified at the unit.