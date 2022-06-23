Check out 5 tools that should stay out of the car of the future

What will the car of the future look like? This is a question that many consumers and motorsport lovers ask daily. It is difficult to predict where the technology will end up and which items will be revealed in the coming years and decades.

However, if we think about it in a short period of time, there are some items that will surely cease to exist. This is because other types of more efficient instruments are becoming popular and accessible.

Check out equipment that the car of the future will not have:

In this case, the “car of the future” refers to models that should be launched within the current decade. It is possible to imagine that none of them will have the components listed below:

1 – Car of the future will not have manual transmission

Truth be told, manual transmission is a common reality in Brazil, but not in many countries around the world. This is an item that will disappear in the car of the future. Even simpler models already have factory versions that come with an automatic transmission.

2 – Analog instrument panel

You know that dashboard full of plastic pointers you have in your car? So he is another piece of equipment that will disappear sooner or later. The digital panel is something common and, nowadays, even cheaper to produce in many places. The car of the future will be completely digital.

3 – High displacement aspirated engines

In the old days, having a “turbo” car was something few people could reveal. That’s because most engines were aspirated, including the high displacement ones. With the advancement of technologies, turbo models have become the most viable and highest quality option.

4 – Combustion engine

Perhaps this is the improvement that takes the longest to implement 100%. However, in the not-too-distant future, cars will be entirely electric. After all, this is a standard demand for all developed or developing countries in the world.