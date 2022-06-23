check out what are the main functions of this feature

Have you ever wondered what the functions of the WhatsApp QR Code? This feature is widely used to access the web version of the messenger, however, this is not its only function. Know that this functionality allows you to share and facilitate access to contacts on the platform. So, read on and learn how to use it.

WhatsApp QR Code Functions

1. Activate WhatsApp Web

This is the most famous feature of the feature. Surely you have already used the web version or the desktop version of the application, and with that you had to scan the QR code of the platform. But if you still don’t know this tool, no problem, because we explain below how to use it.

The messenger uses this code in order to validate the login on different devices. In this way, all you need to do is point your cell phone camera at the code that appears on your computer to load conversations and use WhatsApp Web.

2. Add contacts

Another action that can be performed using the QR Code, but not so well known, is to add contacts to the phone’s phonebook. The feature works as follows: users can forward a QR code for friends and family to add the contact by scanning the sent code.

So, just tap the three dots on the WhatsApp home screen and then select the “Scan code” option. In addition to this step, the person who receives the code will need to go to the gallery icon and select the image that was shared by the contact containing the code and, finally, click on “Add contact”.

3. Add contacts and customize messages in the Business version of WhatsApp

Another popular use of QR Code for contacts is for WhatsApp Business. After all, it is a quick alternative for people to find the professional profile and get in touch quickly.

In this case, there is yet another layer of customization, as in addition to the code itself, it is also possible to add a standard automatic message to start conversations.

So, to create your introductory text, you need to open WhatsApp Business, then access the QR Code screen and then activate the “Messages” option. Afterwards, you can write a text of up to 140 characters.

Be careful when using WhatsApp QR Code

Despite being a very useful feature, be careful when using the WhatsApp QR Code, especially when using the messenger on computers that you do not trust. That’s because criminals can forge codes to gain access to your data.