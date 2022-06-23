China sends message to NATO during BRICS meeting – 06/22/2022 – World

In an indirect message to NATO, Chinese leader Xi Jinping criticized this Wednesday (22) the expansion of military alliances. He was speaking at a BRICS business forum, which also brings together Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Xinhua, China’s state news agency, reported that during his speech, Xi said that “the Ukraine crisis has again raised the alarm for humanity”. “Countries will end up in trouble if they put blind faith in expanding military alliances and seeking their own security at the expense of others.”

While not directly involved in the Ukrainian War, Beijing has expanded its military cooperation with Moscow. Mutual relations reached a new level weeks before the outbreak of the conflict, when the countries agreed to a historic agreement that Xi and Vladimir Putin described as “unlimited friendship”.

As he strengthens ties with his northern neighbor and sharpens Cold War 2.0 against the US, Xi made a case for multipolarity at the meeting. He urged the international community to abandon the “zero-sum game” in foreign affairs and oppose hegemony, according to Xinhua quotes.

China, middle land Receive in your email the great topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

The meeting precedes the meeting, also virtual, of BRICS leaders, which should include the participation of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The date chosen by China, the rotating president of the bloc, was this Thursday (23).

The summit also provided another example of the rapprochement between Russia and Asian countries, intensified by the war and the sanctions imposed by the West after the invasion of Ukraine. Putin said Moscow is redirecting its trade flows to nations that make up the BRICS.

“There has been a notable increase in Russian oil exports to China and India,” Putin said. Official figures show that Chinese imports of Russian oil rose 55% from a year earlier and reached a record high in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the main Chinese supplier.

Like his Chinese counterpart, the Kremlin chief criticized the West. “Western partners neglect the basic principles of the market economy, free trade and the inviolability of private property; they follow an irresponsible macroeconomic course,” he said.

As was already done by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Putin accused Western countries of destroying production chains and affecting the well-being of populations, citing the imminent global food crisis. The European Union blames the Russians for food insecurity by withholding tons of grain in Ukraine.

Analysts have said the war in Eastern Europe has cemented Russia’s ties with Asian countries. Indian Parag Khanna, author of “The Future is Asian”, told Sheet that Russia has become “North Asia”. “Russia has no option but to export, import and trade with Asia.”

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

The conformation of the BRICS and the weight that Russia has in the emerging bloc was evident in votes at the United Nations to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. When the discussion took place in the Security Council, China and India abstained — Brazil voted in favour. South Africa, which is not a member of the collegiate, abstained in two votes at the UN General Assembly with the same scope.

As expected, Brazil did not mention the Ukrainian War during the business forum. Bolsonaro focused his speech on the statement that “the international context is a cause for concern”.

The Brazilian leader said his government is concerned “because of the risks to trade and investment flows and the stability of energy and food supply chains.” “The answer to these challenges is not to close yourself off from the rest of the world. We have sought to deepen our economic integration.”