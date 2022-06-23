Chris Evans Reveals He’s Willing To Return As Marvel’s Captain America

Avengers: Endgame brought the end of a great saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Saga, and with it the conclusion to the story of heroes like Iron Man and Captain America.

While the movie ended the arc of these beloved characters, it was also the starting point for the arrival of new ones, as well as further development of others that were already established in the MCU and are still with us.

But it’s no secret that the heroes who left us are also sorely missed and fans miss them so much, eagerly waiting for a possible future return in some way.

And actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, Steve Rogers, in the MCU, in an interview with Comicbook, admitted for the first time that his return “seems like something people would like to see” and that it is open to a return if conditions are met. “perfect”:

“This seems like something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s difficult… It was such a good race and I’m really happy about it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It would be scary to shake something that is, again, so dear to me. This role means a lot to me. So to revisit it would be a difficult task.”

It is worth remembering that a few months ago, the Deadline website addressed the fact that Evans may return as Captain America in a future Marvel Studios project that has nothing to do with the film. captain america 4.

The site had noted that the actor will return as Steve Rogers “in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film.” But of course, as usual, treat as RUMOR.

