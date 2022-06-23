Christian Bale reveals how he reacted to Gorr’s look in the comics

In the comics, Gorr is known for his frightening look, which has even haunted Christian Bale, who plays him in Thor: Love and Thunder, but for another reason.

talking to the magazine Total Film (Via CBR), Christian Bale says he was scared when he saw that the villain wore a loincloth in the comics, and he only relaxed about it when he saw the first previews with him in the role.

“You kind of say, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it? But I made the mistake of searching Google and oh no! In the comics he wears a thong all the time. And I thought, ‘They didn’t hire the right man for this!’ And so Taika Waititi quickly dispelled any notion of that. But I always thought he could put this in front of a blue screen. He could put on me whatever he wanted in post-production.” – It says Ballet.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the first job Christian Bale in the world of superheroes since he ended his job as Batmanwhere he collaborated with director Christopher Nolan.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.