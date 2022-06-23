Citröen’s limited edition mini EV sells out in less than 18 minutes – Época Negócios

+



Citroen Mini EV (Photo: Disclosure)

A limited edition of 50 mini electric cars from citroen sold out in less than 18 minutes, parent Stellantis said Wednesday, prompting the French brand to post a provocation to Elon Musk.

“Sorry Elon, the only way to get one is to buy us,” he wrote Citröen on a billboard at Paris’ Gare de L’Est train station, referring to the Tesla chief executive’s appetite for business, which included recently a $44 billion bid for Twitter.

Since the launch of the Ami in April 2020, Citröen has sold 22,000 units of the small electric model in Morocco, Europe and Turkey. The car does not require a driver’s license and is sold online only.

For the limited version “My Ami Buggy”, sold from 9,790 euros, the roof is replaced by a canvas that can be reversed and metal tube grilles replace the conventional doors.

“The fastest customer was able to complete the entire purchase journey and get their ‘My Ami Buggy’ in just 2 minutes and 53 seconds,” the automaker said in a statement.