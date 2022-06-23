Close to turning 16, Endrick is featured in Spanish newspaper

A month away from turning 16 and, consequently, being able to sign his first professional contract, striker Endrick, featured in the Palmeiras base, was once again featured in the Spanish press.
This Wednesday, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo highlighted that the striker has already scored 80 goals in 109 games in the youth categories of Palmeiras and said that “the pearl is on the agenda of Real Madrid and Barcelona”.
The newspaper stated that the boy returned to shine on Tuesday night when he hit the net twice in a 4-1 victory over Vasco in the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil under-17 and that he had the opportunity to score another goal in the final minutes of the match.
The palmeirense jewel turns 16 on July 21, and he is expected to sign his first professional contract with Palmeiras, which was also highlighted in the publication for its “brilliant phase after becoming champion of the last two editions of the Copa Libertadores and leading the Brazilian”. The newspaper also emphasized a statement by Endrick after the victory over Vasco, which shows his anxiety about debuting in Abel Ferreira’s team.
“If Abel calls me I’ll give 110% in training, if he can put me in, play well to win the favor of the teacher, teammates and fans. My head is calm, I’m thinking here at the base”, he said.
The decision of the Copa do Brasil sub-17 is scheduled for next Sunday (26), in São Januário.
It is not the first time that the striker has gained prominence in the European press. In January, during the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, the world surrendered to the boy’s ability. The goals of the palmeirense won the pages of newspapers such as Diário Sport, from Spain, and ESPN, from the USA and Argentina.
After the title of Copinha, Endrick was on the cover of the newspaper Marca, also from Spain, who interviewed him and classified him as a “star”.
Palmeiras and Endrick already have a contract model agreed
Aware of the interest of European giants, Palmeiras tried to advance the basis of the contract they will sign with Endrick. In May, the club and player reached an agreement valid for three years, the maximum allowed by law for a first professional contract, and a fine of around 60 million euros (R$ 328.5 at the current price), according to an investigation by the UOL Esporte with sources linked to the player and Alviverde.