Close to turning 16, Endrick is featured in Spanish newspaper

A month away from turning 16 and, consequently, being able to sign his first professional contract, striker Endrick, featured in the Palmeiras base, was once again featured in the Spanish press.

This Wednesday, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo highlighted that the striker has already scored 80 goals in 109 games in the youth categories of Palmeiras and said that “the pearl is on the agenda of Real Madrid and Barcelona”.

The newspaper stated that the boy returned to shine on Tuesday night when he hit the net twice in a 4-1 victory over Vasco in the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil under-17 and that he had the opportunity to score another goal in the final minutes of the match.