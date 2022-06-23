Compact Intel NUC 12 Serpent Canyon PC is equipped with Arc A770M GPU

New NUC with i7-12700H is the company’s most powerful

Intel NUC mini PCs have always been strong machines, especially when it comes to CPU. Now the company is releasing its strongest NUC yet. O NUC 12 Serpent Canyon is equipped with an all-intel combo: a Core i7-12700H and an Arc A770M GPU, the top-of-the-line graphics chip in Intel’s Arc Alchemist lineup.

We know that in terms of processing, the new NUC is stronger, as the best version so far had an i7-1165G7. But when it comes to graphics chips, then we’re not so sure, since the previous model was equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and we still don’t know if an Arc A770M is superior to NVIDIA’s GPU. After seeing an A380 yielding less than a Radeon RX 6400, which, supposedly, would be 25% better, according to Intel, the question remains.

Intel CPU and GPU combo should become more and more common

As always, Intel NUC hardware is based on mobile variations. The i7-12700H is a 14-core (6P+8E) and 20-thread CPU operating at 4.7 GHz and it is a SKU that equips well-built gaming notebooks, in addition to being a very strong CPU in its own right.

The Intel Arc A770M GPU is the high-end SKU presented by Intel (although there are rumors about an A780) and uses the full power of the chip ACM-G10. This GPU is equipped with 32 Xe cores and 4096 shading units (cores) and 16 GB GDDR6 operating at 16 Gbps. The GPU is equipped with 32 cores aimed at ray tracing processing.

The NUC Serpent Canyon itself has the familiar design with the other models and offers ports for audio connections, USB 3.2 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI and DisplayPort. There is currently no information on pricing or availability.

Intel has had busy days making its first graphics cards available around the world. For now, the first desktop Arc GPUs are only available in the Chinese market and the first benchmarks have not been favorable to Intel.

On the other hand, Alder Lake processors are relatively new to the market, but Intel will release the 13th generation of Intel Core CPUs later this semester. Only unofficial information is what we have about what the Raptor Lakes will be able to do, those that will compete with the seventh generation AMD Ryzen Raphael CPUs.

