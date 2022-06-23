Consortium rejects Vasco’s request to send the game against Sport at Maracanã; club asks for reconsideration

The Maracanã Consortium rejected the request of the Vasco so that the match against sportfor the 16th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, be held at the stadium. With this, another controversy arises between the club and the stadium administrators. Cruz-Maltino contested the decision and has already filed a request for reconsideration this Wednesday.

Since the victory over Cruzeiro, the parties have fought through notes. It all started when Gigante da Colina was charged an amount beyond what was stipulated in the Maracanã transfer contract to Flamengo and Fluminense. What was agreed is that Vasco and Botafogo would have to pay a rent of R$ 90 thousand.

The São Januário team disagreed with the amount, protested demanding isonomy and equality, but paid to play in the stadium. However, the Basques asked for reimbursement part of the value. In addition, the 10% revenue from the stadium’s bars was another obstacle. According to the lease agreement, the transfer was customary.

After such facts, without further explanation, Vasco was banned from showing three tracks with institutional messages that would carry the phrase: ‘SINCE 1898 THE LEGITIMATE CLUBE OF THE PEOPLE – RESPECT – EQUALITY AND INCLUSION’. In partnership with Pixbet, sponsor of Cruz-Maltino, the message was displayed on advertising boards. The fans also carried posters with the message.

Before the end of the match, in which it was won by Gigante, Consórcio Maracanã issued an official statement denying any type of differential treatment. The group also accused the club of victimizing itself and drawing public opinion towards itself.

Check out the full note published by Vasco below:

”The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that this afternoon it filed a request for reconsideration with the Maracanã Consortium, after refusing to play its game against Sport Club do Recife, on the 3rd of July, at Maracanã. The club understands that the Consortium’s allegations for not allowing Vasco and his fans to be present in the biggest stadium in Rio de Janeiro, in a game with high public demand, scheduled for a Sunday at 4 pm, and expects the Consortium to review the your position.

In its allegations, the Consortium says that there is already a game scheduled less than 24 hours before Vasco’s game between Fluminense x Corinthians (07/02/2022 at 4:30 pm) and that “with an interval of less than 24 hours between games , makes it impossible to comply with the minimum period recommended for maintaining the quality of the lawn”.

This “rule” was apparently only created to justify the refusal to hold Vasco da Gama’s match against Sport at Maracanã. In a brief survey carried out by the club, it was found that the fact is recurrent in Maracanã, especially in games involving CR Flamengo or Fluminense FC, including in the current season of the Brazilian Championship. In a period from October 11 to 17, 2020, four games took place in just seven days. This justification cannot be accepted as reasonable. The curtailment of Vasco da Gama’s right to work at Maracanã configures, once again, the lack of equality of conditions for the use of the stadium by the great clubs of Rio de Janeiro, which directly violates the provisions of the precarious term of permission for use signed. with the State Government.

In another groundless justification for refusing Vasco’s game, the Consortium declares that “there was already a schedule of games at the Maracanã stadium in July 2022, which provides for at least 08 (eight) football matches to be held in that month, reaching up to 10 (ten) matches, depending on the performance of CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC in the Copa do Brasil”. The truth is that, according to the current official calendar of CBF and Conmebol, if CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC actually advance in the Copa do Brasil, the maximum number of games in the month of July at Maracanã would only reach 9 (nine) matches. Thus, there would be no impediment to the CR Vasco da Gama x Sport Clube do Recife match on 7/3/2002, which would be the 10th match scheduled by the Consortium for the month of July.

In its negative response, the Consortium also claims that Vasco requested the availability of the stadium very close to the date of the game, which is not true since the consultation was made 18 days in advance, on June 15th.

Taking into account the importance of the game (second against fifth place in the B series, in a direct dispute for access to the A series), in the public success that was the Vasco x Cruzeiro game (including caravans and tours of fans coming from all regions of the country), moving the economy, generating revenue and income for individual entrepreneurs and for the State, Vasco da Gama repudiates the attempt to prevent a greater number of its fans from being able to accompany the club with the use of public equipment that three times larger than the São Januário stadium and is awaiting a new manifestation by the Maracanã Consortium.

Following is the survey made of consecutive games at Maracanã in the last three years.

Year 2020:

Vasco 0 x 1 Flamengo – Wednesday – January 22 – 9pm

Fluminense 2 x 0 Portuguese – Thursday – January 23 – 20h

Resende 1 x 3 Flamengo – Monday – February 3 – 8pm

Fluminense 1 x 1 Union La Calera – Tuesday – February 4 – 9:30 pm

Flamengo 2 x 0 Madureira – Saturday – February 8 – 4pm

Fluminense 3 x 0 Botafogo – Sunday – February 9 – 4pm

Fluminense 2 x 0 Botafogo/PB – Wednesday – March 4 – 7:15 pm

Vasco 1 x 0 ABC – Thursday – March 5 – 9:30 pm

Flamengo 3 x 0 Botafogo – Saturday – March 7 – 6pm

Fluminense 4 x 0 Resende – Sunday – March 8 – 6pm

Flamengo 2 x 1 Portuguese – Saturday – March 14 – 6pm

Vasco 0 x 2 Fluminense – Sunday – March 15 – 6pm

Fluminense 1 x 0 Bahia – October 11 (Sunday) – 4pm

Flamengo 2 x 1 Goiás – October 13 (Tuesday) – 6pm

Flamengo 1 x 1 Bragantino – October 15 (Thursday) – 8pm

Fluminense 2 x 2 Ceará – October 17 (Saturday) – 7pm

Year 2021:

Macaé 0 x 2 Flamengo – March 6 (Saturday)

Fluminense 0 x 3 Portuguese – March 7 (Sunday) – 4pm

Flamengo 4 x 1 Volta Redonda – April 24 (Saturday) – 7pm

Fluminense 4 x 1 Madureira – April 25 (Sunday) – 11 am

Flamengo 4 x 1 Volta Redonda – May 8 (Saturday), 9:05 pm

Fluminense 2 x 1 Portuguese – May 9 (Sunday) – 4 pm

Fluminense 1 x 2 Junior Barranquila – May 18 (Tuesday) – 9:30 pm

Flamengo 2 x 2 LDU – May 19 (Wednesday) – 9pm

Flamengo 2 x 0 Coritiba – June 16 (Wednesday) – 9:30 pm

Fluminense 1 x 0 Santos – June 17 (Thursday) – 7pm

Brazil 0 x 1 Argentina – July 10 (Saturday) – 9pm

Flamengo 2 x 1 Chapecoense – July 11 (Sunday) – 6:15 pm

Year 2022:

Fluminense 3 x 2 Vila Nova/GO – April 19 (Tuesday) – 9:30 pm

Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras – April 20 (Wednesday) – 7:30 pm

Fluminense 0 x 2 Atlético Goianiense – June 11 (Saturday) – 7pm

Vasco 1 x 0 Cruise – June 12 (Sunday) – 4pm”.