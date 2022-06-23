Corinthians dominates, thrashes Santos and forwards a spot in the Copa do Brasil

In their best performance of the season, Corinthians took no notice of Santos and left the spot for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil very well underway. Supported tonight (22) by more than 40 thousand fans at the Neo Química Arena, Timão thrashed Peixe 4-0, with goals from Giuliano (twice), Gustavo Mantuan and Raul Gustavo, and heard Fiel sing ‘olé’ with the dance in the second half. In addition, coach Vítor Pereira, finally, won the first state classic.

The classic was marked by the complete dominance of Corinthians in the match. Cast with Willian among the holders, Timão had an offensive posture from the beginning of the match, opened three goals in the first half and, in the final stage, still put some boys from the base on the field and rotated the squad. Santos, with one less player on the field in the second half, after the expulsion of Zanocelo, could do little and need an elastic result to stay alive in the Copa do Brasil.

Who did well: William

Free to articulate Corinthians’ attacking moves, he appeared on the left, right and also in the middle. The number 10 did what he wanted with the Santos defense and participated in the creation of the plays for the first two goals of the match before providing an assist.

Who was bad: Zanocelo and Jhojan Julio

Several players could be cited among the negative highlights, but Zanocelo and Julio are the main ones. Zanocelo had difficulty scoring and was sent off in a totally unnecessary move in the second half. Julio was null in the attack and still hasn’t helped the defense.

First victory in a classic by Vítor Pereira

Hired by Corinthians in March of this year, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, finally, won his first victory in state classics in Brazilian football. The coach had five games of this type under his belt, with four defeats and one draw – a situation that bothered him a lot behind the scenes.

Santos’ game: strategy doesn’t work

Fabián Bustos thought of three midfielders to give freedom to wingers Lucas Pires and Lucas Braga in the offensive system, with Léo Baptistão, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo. In practice, however, Santos was completely dominated. With that, the team neither defended nor attacked and could have taken a historic rout. Aware of the problem of recomposition of Peixe, Corinthians de Vítor Pereira doubled on the sides and abused field inversions to have numerical superiority at the ends.

Isola, Roger Guedes

The match started with Corinthians dominating the midfield, and Santos armed for the counterattack. The first dangerous move came after an exchange of passes between Du Queiroz, Fagner and Gustavo Mantuan on the right. The trio triangulated along the edge of the field and the ball arrived in the small area for Róger Guedes to just push it to the back of the net, but shirt 9 hit over and sent the ball to the stands of Neo Química Arena.

In the sequence, Mantuan opens the scoring

The shot following Guedes’s isolated move was precisely Corinthians’ first goal. After stealing the ball in midfield, Willian advanced on the left, played in depth for Lucas Piton and the side crossed low for Gustavo Mantuan to make the machete and swell the net defended by João Paulo. The Santos team complained of a foul at the beginning of the play, but VAR did not see any infraction and validated the goal.

‘Unintentionally’, Giuliano extends to Timão

The advantage on the scoreboard didn’t make Corinthians change their posture on the field and, 8 minutes later, they got the second goal against Santos. In an individual move by Róger Guedes on the right, after a deep pass by Willian, the ball reached Du Queiroz inside the area. The steering wheel kicked and hit midfielder Giuliano. The deflection in the play deceived the opposing defense and the ball stopped at the bottom of the Santos net.

Raul Gustavo closes the ball in the 1st time

Corinthians’ first half-time ended with another goal. In a corner play from the right, defender Raul Gustavo climbed higher than his opponents and tested on the ground to beat João Paulo, making Timão’s third.

Santos returns from halftime without change

With three goals behind and without being able to measure forces with Corinthians, Santos returned from the break with the same formation and found the difficulties of the first half to hold the open ends of the opposing team. The first moves by Fabián Bustos took place in the 8th minute, with the addition of Camacho and Felipe Jonatan.

João Victor feels pain and leaves the field

Cast as a starter for Corinthians, defender João Victor again felt pain in his right ankle and needed to be replaced in the opening minutes of the second half. The player was absent for seven straight matches and returned to the list of related in this classic.

Penalty for Corinthians invalidated by VAR

Corinthians’ account could have been a bigger case at Neo Química Arena. After receiving a pass from Willian, forward Róger Guedes invaded the Santos area in the middle of two defenders, fell inside the area and referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique scored a penalty. The VAR was triggered, the referee reviewed the bid and invalidated the call when realizing that there was no fault in the play.

Everything bad can get worse

The situation got even more complicated when midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo fouled Piton, with Peixe still in attack. At first, there was no card in the play, but VAR recommended a review of the bid. The referee saw the elbow in Lucas Piton and sent off the Santos player, in the 16th minute of the second half.

Santos defender hesitates and Giuliano closes the account

In a corner play, the ball arrived from the top in the Santos area, the defender hit his head and the ball left for Giuliano to fill his foot and score the fourth goal of Corinthians – his second in the match. There was an offside request in the play, but the VAR validated the bid.

almost a year

Santos conceded four goals in a match for the first time since August 28, 2021, in a 4-0 loss to Flamengo. It was the final stretch of Fernando Diniz’s work at Peixe.

classic on saturday

The teams will face each other again on Saturday (25), at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic from São Paulo, as it happened tonight, will also be played at the Neo Química Arena.

DATASHEET:

CORINTHIANS 4 x 0 SANTOS

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Round of 16 first leg

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: June 22, 2022, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Nailton Júnior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: João Paulo and Fabian Bustos (SAN)

Red card: Vinicius Zanocelo (SAN)

goals: Gustavo Mantuan, at 19′; Giuliano, at 27′; and Raul Gustavo, at 42′ of the 1st half; Giuliano, at 31′ of the 2nd half

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Xavier), Du Queiroz (Roni) and Giuliano (Matheus Araújo); Gustavo Mantuan, Willian (Adson) and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira

SAINTS: John Paul; Lucas Braga, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires (Ângelo); Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho), Sandry and Vinicius Zanocelo; Léo Baptistão (Bruno Oliveira), Jhojan Julio (Felipe Jonathan) and Marcos Leonardo (Rwan). Technician: Fabian Bustos