Corinthians vs Santos LIVE (3-0) | 06/22/2022

46′ End of 1st Half

Corinthians 3×0 Santos.

45′ Extras

One more, let’s go to 46.

42′ GOOOOL DO CORINTHIANS ⚽️

Turning rout! In Willian’s corner, the ball goes to Raul Gustavo, who goes up alone and scores: 3 to 0 Timão.

42′

Du Queiroz arrives at the bottom, João Paulo leaves in the muffler and sends him to the corner. Then the goalkeeper scolds the defense.

40′

Mantuan risks from afar. João Paulo makes the save in the middle of the goal.

40′

Zanocelo steals the ball in midfield, it arrives at Baptistão. But shirt 92 makes the wrong decision and loses the ball to Fagner.

39′

Lucas Pires risks from afar, the ball deflects on João Victor and goes to a corner.

38′

Sandry crosses, the ball goes through everyone and goes out to the baseline.

36′

Roger Guedes goes up to the left, cuts inside and sends a shot to the goal. The ball goes off the right of João Paulo.

32′

Marcos Leonardo tries to kick from outside, Cantillo blocks and leaves.

31′

Corinthians presses the exit of Santos with Giuliano, shirt 11 enters the area and kicks. The finalization is weak and João Paulo defends.

27′ GOOOOL DO CORINTHIANS ⚽️

Timão’s new move on the side of the field, Willian throws Fagner in the background, the side crosses to Du Queiroz, who hits the goal, on the way the ball hits Giuliano and enters: 2 to 0 Corinthians.

25′

Mantuan tries a move from the right, Bauermann pushes away one more.

23′

Santos tries to play from the top, Lucas Pires goes up and sends him out.

22′

Lucas Braga tries a cross, Piton intercepts.

19′ GOOOOL DO CORINTHIANS ⚽️

Now the move was on the left, Piton crosses at mid-height, no one arrives to remove and Mantuan comes in and finishes with the first shot. 1 to 0 Timon.

18′

Corinthians makes a beautiful move on the right, Fagner and Mantuan score, shirt 31 of the low pass to Róger Guedes, shirt 9 finishes very strong and isolates the ball. Missing a good opportunity.

17′

Willian makes a good move on the left and crosses. João Paulo takes the punch away.

15′

ALMOST! Róger Guedes risks from outside the low area, João Paulo stretched out and made a beautiful save. Corner for Corinthians.

14′

Fagner tries a long shot, Bauermann intercepts again and clears.

13′

Du Queiroz crosses, Bauermann safely pushes away again.

12′

Fagner and João Victor get in the way, Jhojan Julio takes advantage and steals the ball. The defender from Timão managed to recover and not let the Santos shirt 8 progress.

10′

Mantuan kicks, the ball explodes on Lucas Pires.

08′

Jhojan Julio tries to pass on the back to Lucas Pires, but the pass came out too strong and went out through the sideline.

07′

Marcos Leonardo crosses at half height, but Raul Gustavo pushes away.

06′

WOW! the ball goes to Zanocelo, he risks the shot from outside the area and it passes, taking ink from Cássio’s post.

05′

Fagner throws for Róger Guedes, but Bauermann comes up well and intercepts with a gourd.

04′

Corinthians tries a move from the right, but the Santos defense pushes away.

03′

Willian is thrown on the left, crosses, but to no one.

02′

Santos has been with the ball longer so far.

00′

Ball rolling at Neo Química Arena, the Clássico-Alvinegro begins.

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

⏱’ Pre-game

Both teams are in warm-up, the ball will roll at 21:30.

⏱’ Fish scaled!

20:452 hours ago

⏱’ Climbed wheel!

20:232 hours ago

⏱’ Arbitration

20:212 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

20:202 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

When is the game Corinthians vs Santos and how to follow LIVE?

How and where to watch Corinthians vs Santos match live

Stone in the shoe!

Santos campaign in the competition

Corinthians Campaigns in the Competition

Santos likely lineup

How is the fish?

Probable lineup of Corinthians

How is Timon coming?

Brazil Cup 2015

Opportunity for ‘rematch’

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on the small screen of VAVEL Brazil.

