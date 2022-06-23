Corinthians vs Santos: Vítor Pereira talks to Bustos and draws Adson’s attention after confusion | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira helped calm the mood in Corinthians’ 4-0 rout over Santos, this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, by talking to the rival’s coach, Fabián Bustos, and calling the attention of his players during a mess at the end of the game.

With the score set, midfielder Adson passed his foot over the ball near the sideline and was fouled hard by Ângelo, from Santos. Seconds later, other rival players went to charge Adson. Meanwhile, Vítor Pereira, on the edge of the lawn, called Fabián Bustos for a chat.

Right after the final whistle, the Corinthians coach even caught the attention of Adson himself and also of Mantuan, who had thrown a hat on Ângelo during the second half.

– Adson is a technical player, when my team is losing, or is winning, numerical inferiority… Adson is a technician, but he starts to pass his foot over the ball, touch here, touch there, I understood that he could have played simpler. I like to respect opponents, he told me it wasn’t disrespectful, that’s what he felt the need to do. I went to see if it was a lack of respect, I hate lack of respect, or if it was what he felt the need to do. But I went to clear it up – said Vítor Pereira, in a press conference.

In the mixed zone of the Neo Química Arena, the attacking midfielder Mantuan said that he was also consulted by the technician about the hat.

– Santos players know me, they know that I’m not one to make fun of, 1-0 or 4-0. It was a resource, improvised on the spot. Mister came to talk to me, it wasn’t a joke, it wasn’t to make fun of, we respect those on the other side. He understood,” said Mantuan.

The victory left Corinthians with a good advantage for the return game, on July 13, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro.

Before thinking about the return clash of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians will face Santos again on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

