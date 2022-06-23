Court condemns couple who recruited more than 40 Slovaks for slave labor in England – News

the justice of England condemned a couple who owned a car wash and used Slovakian labor in a situation analogous to slavery. According to authorities, Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska recruited the victims in shelters and orphanages with the promise that they would have a better life in the Bristol region, in the south of the country.

Slovaks were required to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week, at the couple’s car wash. It is estimated that the convicts would need to pay R$ 6.3 million in labor debts to all employees who passed through the establishment in recent years. Employees were also required to pack milk, separate packages and even capture chickens.

According to the Daily Mail portal, Tancos was tougher with the Slovaks, playing the role of executioner, while Gomulska gained the boys’ trust to apply other blows.

According to the British portal, Gomulska took victims to open a bank account and kept their credit card. After the seizure of the cellphones of the scammer couple, the police in England found several photos of the Slovaks’ cards.





It is believed that the couple moved BRL 1.9 million from the victims’ accounts with loans made without authorization. Some of that money was spent on gambling and buying used cars.

The couple were discovered by the National Crime Agency (NCA) after one of the victims returned to Slovakia and told local police what was happening at the Bristol car wash. Authorities from both countries worked together to find those responsible for the crimes.





The Slovak and British police believe that at least 42 people were victims of Tancos and Gomulska. Twenty-nine of the Slovaks would have evidence and would be willing to testify against the couple.

“I went to England because I wanted to provide for my family [de melhores condições], to give her more than we had in Slovakia, but the life I had in Maros’ house changed my life forever”, lamented one of the victims. “All along I thought he was a slave. I thought he would never come back.”

A British court sentenced Tancos to 16 years for running the scheme, while Gomulska received a nine-year sentence for participating in the gang.



