Courtney Cox Breaks News Friends Fans Will Love

The actress Courtney Coxknown for giving life to Monica on the Serie friendsrevealed that he wants to do one more team-wide meeting at some point in the future.

To Variety, she made a very excited statement:

“You can imagine? We would be 80 years old and say: ‘let’s go back’. So many things have happened, I believe we have been through this.”

The actress believes she was very lucky to have been cast in this role, as the series ended up becoming so iconic and the actors became real friends.

“I can’t believe I got this role and I was able to make these friends and be a part of something that is still happening,” she said.

Actors haven’t seen each other in years.

She also told singer Faith Hill, who conducted the interview, that it’s been a long time since the actors met.

“Walking around the studios of Warner Bros. was the most emotional thing, I immediately started crying. So many years together. I’m very close to everyonebut not all of us see each other.” “But the girls see each other a lot, and we see each other separately,” Cox said.

The recordings of Friends: The Reunion took place in April of last year and involved main cast members such as Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

All seasons of Friends are available to HBO Max subscribers.

Jennifer Aniston says audience terrorized actors from friends

Also speaking to Variety, the actress, who played Rachel, revealed that the guest actors were simply terrified with the live audience during the recordings.

“All the actors who were movie actors and came on our show were terrified. They kept saying, ‘Who are these people laughing at what I’m saying?’” she said.

In a special chat Actors on Actors, carried out by variety, aniston commented on the difference between acting at the The Morning Showin friends, and in streaming productions.

“I Think The Morning Show it feels like you are shooting a movie. Dialogue for me, I took it every Sunday and hammered it all week with my acting coach. We would spend three hours, sometimes four, just reviewing each scene so I was comfortable.”

