Crimes of the Future, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen’s New Film, Arrives in July

THE O2 Play announced that it will distribute the film Crimes of the Futurestarring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensenand we already have a release date and its arrival on platforms.

The feature debuts on July 14th in theaters, and on July 29th it will be available on MUBI.

David Cronenberg took care of the direction.

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE. David Cronenberg’s shocking return to body horror, starring Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart. In cinemas on July 14th, and available at @mubibrasil from the 29th of July. pic.twitter.com/FF3yrxaMpa — O2Play (@O2Playfilmes) June 23, 2022

Crimes of the Future, with Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, gets a new trailer

The film takes place in a world where humans are adapting to a synthetic environment and bodies are undergoing new transformations and mutations. Viggo Mortensen plays a famous performance artist named Saul Tenser who, working with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator for the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks her movements and soon discovers a mysterious group. Her mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

are also in the list Scott Speedman and Don McKellar .

David Cronenberg is also an actor can be seen on the screens of Paramount+ in Star Trek: Discoverywhere the character Kovich lives.

Crimes of the Future premieres July 14 in theaters, and July 29 on MUBI.

I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for over 10 years… Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness. Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos

twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos —

Related