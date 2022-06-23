Crimes of the Future opens in Brazil in 2022

and the awaited Crimes of the Futurefilm produced by the studio NEON that mixes horror with science fiction and that marks the return of the director David Cronenberg (The fly) to the genre, finally got a release date in Brazil. See the announcement in the teaser above.

The production had its first screening during this year’s Venice Film Festival, which took place from May 17 to 28. The debut on the commercial circuit takes place this month, with the arrival of the feature in the USA. In Brazil, Crimes of the Future is slated to hit theaters on July 14th and, after a few days, it enters the platform catalog MUBI.

The plot of the film shows the steps of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), an artistic celebrity who along with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances.

Investigating this scenario is Timlin (played by Kristen Stewart), from the National Organ Registry, which obsessively tracks the two’s movements shortly after a new group is revealed. Determined, Timlin’s mission is precisely to use Saul’s notoriety to expose what the next phase of human evolution will be.

