Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital could default on $720 million debt – Cryptocurrencies

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) will receive a default alert if it fails to repay a loan valued at $720 million by Monday, cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital said in a statement on Wednesday. thursday (22). Voyager’s exposure to 3AC consists of 15,250 BTC (about $370 million) and $350 million in USD Coin (USDC).

Voyager, which recently received a transfer from Alameda Ventures to secure its assets, says it initially requested a refund of $25 million by Friday, but then asked to pay the full amount taken by 3AC by Friday. the 27th of June. According to the exchange, no portion of the amount has yet been deposited.

“3AC’s failure to refund any amount requested by these specified dates will constitute an event of default. Voyager intends to seek the recovery of 3AC and is discussing available legal remedies with company attorneys,” Voyager said. “The company cannot assess at this time the value it can recover from 3AC”.

Alameda Ventures has extended a two-part loan to Voyager in USDC with an aggregate principal amount of $200 million plus a 15,000 BTC revolving line of credit. The values ​​will only be used if necessary, Voyager said.

The company also has around $152 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, plus another $20 million that can be used just to buy USDC.

Three Arrows Capital is a Dubai-based hedge fund that has been keeping crypto investors awake at night by reportedly having several positions liquidated on multiple lending platforms such as Voyager Digital, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. , which run on smart contracts and liquidate positions automatically, consuming collateral when a loan is not paid on the agreed date.

Last week, a 3AC representative told the Wall Street Journal that the fund had suffered heavy losses from the market downturn and had hired legal and financial advisers to outline a recovery plan. Also in the last week, it emerged that the company was facing possible insolvency after incurring at least $400 million in liquidations.

To Crypto+, Hashdex’s chief technology officer, Samir Kerbage, stated that there are fears among market agents that a systemic risk could hit the sector with the possible insolvency of Three Arrows Capital and a consequent event of mass liquidations on several platforms. , further driving down cryptocurrency prices.

Thee Arrows Capital did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related