CS:GO Hacker Steals Account Worth $2 Million in Skins

Counter Strike: Global Offensive it has one of the hottest cosmetics parallel markets in the world, and even non-gamers know that. That’s why in-game accounts are heavily targeted by hackers, and now we have news of a literally millionaire theft of one of them. Apparently, an inventory worth a total of $2 million worth of skins was hacked.

The name of the account’s owner was not disclosed, but the well-known collectors profile ohnePixel disclosed the case on Twitter. He reports that the skins have been stolen and are being sold, estimating that at least half of these items are now lost forever. The profile authors still estimate that this should be the inventory of CS:GO most valuable of all time.

please spread this if someone from @csgo/@steam sees this, message me and i’ll get you in contact with him to get this sorted half(?) of the items got quicksold and are gone, another half(?) sent to the hacker’s steam account and are sitting on a trade hold it’s not too late — ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) June 21, 2022

The tweet highlights some of the valuable items on the account, such as 7 souvenir dragon lores, the “no-star” karambit, and the blue gem karambit as well. The post was made yesterday, stating that possibly half of the items were sent to the hacker’s account and are still available for sale and/or trade, so it may still be possible to save them.

Valve has yet to officially comment on the matter, but some responses to the tweet allege that Steam is manually banning buyers of stolen skins from the account. If confirmed, chances are that the original account owner will recover it, and even some of its items.