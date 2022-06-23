Curitiba receives the country’s 1st 5G smart luminaire

This Wednesday (22), the city of Curitiba received a smart luminaire with an integrated 5G antenna. According to the city hall, the municipality is the first in Brazil to receive the device, which is considered the first with the technology in the country and is part of the “Conecta 5G” program, a partnership between the municipal administration and the Ministry of Communications and the Brazilian Agency. of Industrial Development (ABDI).

Photo: André Zanfonatto/RPC

In addition to integrating the 5G antenna, the device also has a video surveillance camera, facial recognition, wi-fi system, noise sensors and service management at traffic lights.

The device was tested today on Avenida Cândido de Abreu, on the corner with Rua Lysimaco Ferreira da Costa, and the authorities will monitor it simultaneously at the city hall.

The smart luminaire was installed next to the city hall, in the Civic Center. As stated by the municipal administration, the fifth generation of mobile internet will bring many benefits to the population and companies, especially due to its ability to be 100 times faster than 4G, enabling communication without delays and the implementation of new smart cities.

The new technology will make it possible to implement smart grids by the end of the year, in addition to testing 5G applications to improve urban management and boost the local economy.

“5G is a major transformation for society. They chose Paraná, more specifically Curitiba, the city of innovation, pioneering in all areas, especially technology”, said Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior.

“Innovation is only valid when it promotes a social process. Curitiba is among the smartest cities in the world. We are now the first Brazilian city to receive an integrated 5G antenna”, celebrated Mayor Rafael Greca.

Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, said that the tests carried out in Curitiba can anticipate access to 5G in other Brazilian municipalities, improving areas such as public health. “5G will change the industry. A doctor can set up a surgical center and operate on a person in the interior of Paraná, perform a surgery at a distance”he pointed out.

Carlos Manuel Baigorri, president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), also participated in the test event and declared that “The fact that we are here today is the result of this perspective of the arrival of new technologies. May other cities be inspired by Curitiba to bring new opportunities”.

