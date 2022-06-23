Doctor Strange 2: See who was going to be part of the Illuminati

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premiered on Wednesday (22) on Disney+, is a film with many surprises. Among them, the main one is the presentation of the Illuminati in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). However, the iconic group of comic book heroes had a different lineup in the first draft of the script. Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), better known as Waspwas scheduled for the team.

According to screenwriter Michael Waldron’s audio commentary, released digitally along with the film, the Wasp was going to be part of the Illuminati alongside Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and company. But, like its peers, Hope’s variant would have a less than happy ending.

“I think, originally, Wasp was in an Illuminati version. The Wasp would shrink and fly to Wanda [Elizabeth Olsen]and she would just hit her with her hands and crush it,” Waldron explained.

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp Disclosure / Marvel Studios

Who are the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2?

In the final version of Doctor Strange 2, the Illuminati group consists of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Lightning (Anson Mount), Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Professor Xavier. (Stewart).

The Heroes team has a little bit of everything. Stewart returns to his iconic role as leader of the X-Men with a different look, while Anson Mount reprises his character from the critically-recognized Inhumans (2017) series. Nobody expected this one!

John Krasinski was cast at the request of fans, while Hayley Atwell was given the opportunity to bring her character from the animated What If to life. In addition, the audience also got to see Lashana Lynch and Chiwetel Ejiofor once again in action. In this alternate dimension, the earth 818Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) best friend is the mighty Captain Marvel, and the wizard has the responsibility of being Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme.

And Hope? Evangeline Lilly will return to the MCU soon. Ant-Man and the Wasp – Quantumania premieres on February 16, 2023 at the movies. And look, she and Paul Rudd are not going to have an easy job. The duo will face the new great villain of this cinematic universe: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+. Watch the trailer below: