Dollar operates higher, above R$ 5.20 | Economy

The dollar reached R$ 5.21 at the opening, but lost strength and was trading higher this Thursday (23), amid fears about a possible global recession and with domestic fiscal risks also on the radar.

At 2:14 pm, the US currency rose 0.70%, sold at R$5.2129. The maximum so far, it reached R$ 5.2189. See more quotes.

The last time the dollar closed above R$5.20 was on February 14, when the session ended at R$5.2186.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed up 0.42%, at R$ 5.1765. As a result, started to accumulate a high of 8.94% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 7.14% against the real.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

Outside, markets continue to monitor the trajectory of interest rates in major economies amid fears of a sharp slowdown in the global economy.

Citigroup predicts a near 50% probability of a global recession as central banks race to raise interest rates to quell inflation, which has been partially fueled by the impact of the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic. 19. The recession is an “increasingly palpable risk” to the economy, analysts at the bank wrote.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed’s commitment to curbing the highest inflation in 40 years was “unconditional”.

“We really need to restore price stability, because without that we won’t be able to have a sustained period of full employment where the benefits are widespread,” Powell told the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

Here, investors were also looking for clues about the trajectory of the Selic rate – currently at 13.25%, with most markets betting on an increase to 13.75% at the August meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee ( Copom).

The Central Bank increased the growth forecast for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 1% to 1.7%. The information released this Thursday by the director of Economic Policy at the BC, Diogo Guillen.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday that the high degree of uncertainty in the current scenario made the Central Bank modulate its strategy to bring inflation to “around” the target in 2023, no longer the exact level of the target of 3.25%.

“We talk about a higher rate for a longer horizon in the same strategy as ‘around the target’. We understand that this is enough to achieve convergence. This was done because the volume of shocks and the degree of uncertainty is so great, and we had measures that generate more uncertainty, which we understand that this was the best way”, he said.