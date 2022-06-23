Dorival says “yes” and Flamengo accepts to pay R$ 43 million to announce a major reinforcement in the offensive system

THE ‘novel‘ involving Flamengo and Ferreirinha won another chapter this Thursday (23). The interest of the Rubro-Negra team in the player is nothing new, as the Club came to probe the situation at the beginning of the year, but ended up being barred by the former coach, Paulo Sousa. This week, the journalist Julio Miguel Netoused social media to inform that the board is studying to make an official proposal.

The executive of the Rio club intends to include players to help with the negotiation in the search for the striker for the course of the season. According to information from the journalist Jorge Nicola, Marcos Braz likes the Grêmio striker a lot and tries to hire the player for the amount of 8 million euros, around R$ 43 million at the current price.

“Marcos Braz returned to the negotiation key and tries to convince Grêmio for a deal of around 8 million euros. It is worth remembering that after negotiating the contract renewal with the striker, the fine was for 13 million euros, however, it is possible that Grêmio will accept this amount to make the deal “, highlighted Nicola.

by the gaucho team Ferreirinha played 105 games, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists. The player renewed the link with the Tricolor Gaucho until December 2024. The next appointment of the Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship is against America-MG scheduled for next Saturday (25), at 19:00, at the stadium Maracanãin a match valid for the fourteenth round.