e-SAJ portal now has a new feature based on Artificial Intelligence to speed up petitions – TJCE

Automate to speed up procedural progress. This is the promise of a new functionality, based on Artificial Intelligence and enabled according to the guarantee of technical evolution of the system, which begins to be implemented in the e-SAJ Portal of electronic petition of the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) from next Monday Friday (27/06). The implementation will take place in six cycles (each cycle with a certain number of lawyers), two cycles per day, so that, in about a week and a half, all lawyers will have access to the tool.

“Artificial Intelligence is now a reality in the Judiciary, which, every day, increases and encourages its use. In the case of the e-SAJ Portal, the benefit brought immediately is the correct indication for the classification of actions, according to the Unified Procedural Tables of the CNJ, in order to minimize the rework in the procedure for notifying the deeds”, says Pedro Carlos, coordinator of the Governance Nucleus of the TJCE’s Judicial Secretariat.

The tool is similar to the automatic classification of intermediate petitions, which is already in operation, with the resource being able to suggest the class and subject of initial petitions as well. The objective is to reduce the difficulties in choosing one of the several classification options, which often tend to be generic, facilitating the work of lawyers and, consequently, accelerating the conclusion of cases.

“Automating the classification of initial petitions with the help of AI has advantages for both lawyers and the Court. It reduces generic classifications, reduces the time to file a petition, dispenses with the evaluation of petitions in the notary routines and speeds up the procedural progress”, explains Rodrigo Martins, product manager at Softplan, the company responsible for the TJCE’s SAJ system.

OPERATION

The so-called automatic classification of initial requests by Artificial Intelligence is a technique that allows an algorithm to read a running text (in this case, the content of a request) and interpret its meaning, based on the Natural Language Processing technique;

Then it’s time for “machine learning”, or the machine learning component, to kick in. At the e-SAJ Portal, this algorithm was trained with 50,000 initial petitions previously classified and validated by a legal expert, reaching an assertiveness of 92%;

For lawyers, once the option is enabled, the reading takes place automatically after sending the initial petition file;

By selecting the Forum and Competence of the case, the lawyer has access to an analysis of the content of the petition, via AI. At the same time, the Class and Main Subject suggestions are presented. As the user validates one of the options, the algorithm learns from this decision, offering increasingly assertive suggestions.