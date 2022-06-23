Edge 30: The world’s thinnest 5G phone makes good progress in discreet evolution | Analysis / Review

The Edge 30 is Motorola’s thinnest phone and it brings some improvements compared to the Edge 20 released last year. It’s still made of plastic, either on the back or sides, but now it has a more polished finish and feels like a really premium device.

The screen has shrunk, but the panel is still 144 Hz OLED with a good level of brightness and that displays beautiful colors. The sound is now stereo and fixes one of the big flaws of its predecessor. The power is good, as is the sound quality, but it tends to distort a little at full volume.

Performance has barely improved with the switch from the Snapdragon 778G to the Plus variant. Edge 30 is fast multitasking and runs the best games available for Android well. For the price you pay it is possible to find cell phones with more powerful hardware.