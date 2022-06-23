Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys, says she will return in Game of Thrones spin-off

The House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off series, is just around the corner, and fans are very excited to see the franchise expand.

However, an actress from the original series has made it clear that her Game of Thrones phase has passed, and she does not intend to participate in any future projects in the saga.

Continues after advertising

In an interview with the BBC, actress Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, was asked if she would consider participating in a spin-off, but quickly denied: “no, I think I’m done”.

The story of Daenerys Targaryen was all told in Game of Thrones, from her childhood to the end of the character, and a spin-off focused on her would be difficult. However, it seems that the actress is not interested in even a small part.

More about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon will be an HBO Max production and will not have the involvement of original series creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

The plot will follow the lineage of the Targaryens 200 years before Game of Thrones, with their story adapted from the book Fire and Blood.

House of the Dragon was ordered directly as a series, without needing pilot approval. The first season will have 10 episodes.

Miguel Sapochnik, director of major episodes of Game of Thrones, will co-show and direct the pilot. The project began development by another veteran of the original series, writer and producer Bryan Cogman.

In the story, a fight between brothers can trigger a war. Prince Daemon Targaryen would be aiming for King Viserys’ throne.

House of the Dragon arrives on August 21, 2022. Game of Thrones continues on HBO Max.