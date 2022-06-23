Emilia Clarke confirms Game of Thrones spinoff series with Jon Snow

Estimated reading time: two minutes

It wasn’t a rumor! Another series derived from Game of Thrones, with Jon Snow was confirmed and actress Emilia Clarke was the one who broke the news about the new production. The actress played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO Max original series.

In an interview with the BBC, she revealed that Kit Harington himself told about the Jon Snow series:

“I know it exists. Is happening. She is being raised by Kit from what I understand. He’s been on the series since the beginning. So what you will watch is certified by Kit Harington.”

Asked if she could return to the role of Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke denied the idea:

“No, I think I’m done. [com a personagem]”.

What is known so far

On the 16th, The Hollywood Reporter published an article revealing that the Game of Thornes spin-off series is in its early stages. Fans were excited by the news, but little is known about the production, such as cast, dates, and disclosures. The series will be a spin-off focusing on the story of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.

It is not the first project about a “post Game of Thrones”, in fact, HBO Max already has a date set for the premiere of its first GOT spin-off: “House of the Dragons” arrives in the streaming platform catalog on 21 of August.