Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harington’s participation in ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off about Jon Snow

LONDON (Reuters) – Kit Harington is involved in a “Game of Thrones” spin-off about his character Jon Snow, said actress Emilia Clarke, co-star of the hit HBO series.

In an interview with the British network BBC, the actress was asked about a report by the publication The Hollywood Reporter, last week, which claimed that HBO is developing a spin-off with the character Jon Snow as a central element.

The publication stated that Harington, who played the character in all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones”, was “willing to retake the role if the series moved forward”.

“He told me about it. And I know there is. It’s happening,” said Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Throne.”

“Kit participated in the creation, as far as I know, so he’s been involved from the beginning. So what you’re going to see, hopefully, if that happens, will have Kit Harington’s stamp on it.”

A representative for Harington, 35, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by American author George RR Martin, Game of Thrones, which was first shown in 2011, has become a global phenomenon. The award-winning HBO series ended in 2019 with an ending that divided fans.

The “House of the Dragon” spin-off, which takes place 200 years before the original series, is slated to premiere in August.

Asked by the BBC if she would consider taking part in a “Game of Thrones” spin-off, Clarke said: “No, I think I’m done.”

The 35-year-old actress will make her London West End debut next week in a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull”.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)