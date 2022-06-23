Emilia Clarke talks about reviving Daenerys in Game of Thrones spin-offs

Advertising Could not load ad

A central figure in Game of Thrones (2011-2019) from beginning to end, Emilia Clarke will forever be remembered for Daenerys Targaryen’s landmark role in the fantasy drama. Of the six spin-offs linked to the most awarded series in TV history, two have a direct connection to the actress’ character. In an interview with the BBC website, she said if one day she will revive the Mother of Dragonsthe Breaker of Chains, the First of Her Name, the Stormborn…

“No, I think I stopped”said Emilia Clarke, amid laughter but firmly, when asked if she would interact with dragons again in the Game of Thrones universe.

The subject came up when the development of one of the GoT puppies came into the conversation, centered on Jon Snow (Kit Harington), a character who was Daenerys’ nephew and lover. In this case, an appearance of the Mother of Dragons would have to be in flashbacks, as she died in GoT, murdered by Jon Snow himself.

Emilia talked about this new plot and even made the mistake of treating the attraction as if it were all official (HBO has not yet formally announced the production of the series; the news was reported firsthand by the specialized press). “He [Kit Harington] talked to me [sobre a série]. And I know there is, it will happen.”

The reporter who interviewed her, journalist Rebecca Jones, noticed the embarrassing situation and noted that the actress tried to correct the faux pas, choosing other words in the explanation. “It’s Kit’s creation, as far as I know”continued Emilia. “So he’s been in it from the start. What are we going to watch? hopefully, if the series is madeis approved by Kit Harington.”

In another Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, Daenerys could also appear in flashbacks. In this case, the narrative is much closer to the character, as it will address the glorious past of the Targaryens, her family. ⬩