Entrepreneur of Glova de Pedreiro manifests itself after rumors of new agency: ‘the truth, as always, will prevail’ | Bahia

Businessman Allan de Jesus, who manages the career of digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as “Luva de Pedreiro”, spoke out on Wednesday night (22), after rumors of a new agency for the Bahian.

In a note released on social media, Allan Jesus informed that he received the news through the press and that he has a contract with Luva de Pedreiro until 2026.

“If any of the parties wants to effectively terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the way agreed to do so, they must officially communicate their decision to the other”, said the businessman.

On Sunday (19), Luva de Pedreiro announced a break in the recording of videos. He was irritated by the demands he has suffered.

“I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. You know? But I want to vent on this f***. , he commented, elated.

Allan Jesus also informed that his company, ASJ Consultoria, had not received any communication from Luva de Pedreiro about an attempted termination.

“The only thing we have are evidence spread across the internet and news that would account for a supposed new agency, which in theory could constitute a breach of exclusivity”, he said.

According to the businessman, the company “will do it with great tranquility, opening to those entitled all contracts, documents, statements and whatever else is necessary”.

In the live in which he announced the break in the videos, Luva de Pedreiro even responded to some followers who commented that he would be changed during the live.

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? No posting video. I’ll cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. Follow this f*ck *** alone. God and my fans bro. F*** it. The rest is the rest,” added the influencer.

After the influencer’s speeches, followers began to ask if he was okay, and came to speculate that the young man was dissatisfied with his advisory team and with the businessman. Iran did not respond to speculation.

On Monday night (20), however, the Bahian returned to interact on social networks. In the published video, the Bahian makes another soccer move. In the caption, he did not comment on the decision to re-post. He said, “Thank God, father.”

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and was born in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador. The Pedreiro Glove became a sensation on social media with videos of its feats in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the catchphrase: “receive!”.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. The celebration of each goal went viral, especially in the world of the ball. Neymar, Nenê, the Germans Serge Gnabry and Kimmich, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son have already noticed the Bahian and, like the millions of followers, have taken the ‘receive’ to various corners.

The young man is the most followed football influencer on Instagram: he has more than 14 million followers. On TikTok, where he became successful for celebrating goals, Iran Ferreira has about 17 million profiles.

