Euphoria Actress Joins Cast of New Hunger Games Movie

Hunter Schafer joins Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the prequel based on the book by Suzanne Collins.

Ready to rediscover the tributes of dystopian Panem? The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpents, a prequel that will tell the story of young Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth), is currently in the works. And to increase the number of stars in the main cast, Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn in the series Euphoria, has just been confirmed in the role of Tigris Snow.

So far there are no more details about the character adapted from the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins, but it is known that she is not only a cousin, but one of Snow’s closest people. All this before he became the tyrannical, paranoid president who made Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) life hell in the original franchise.

Where is Peeta from The Hunger Games? Josh Hutcherson will do science fiction with Morgan Freeman

The new feature film also stars Rachel Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray, a girl from impoverished District 12 who has just been selected for the 10th edition of the Hunger Games. To emerge victorious from the competition, she will count on the mentorship of Snow himself.

The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents brings back director Francis Lawrence, who was in charge of three chapters of the saga – Em Chamas (2013), A Esperança – Part 1 (2014) and A Esperança – O Final (2015). In this way, the prequel is expected to maintain the same narrative style as its predecessors.

The Hunger Games: How did the saga succeed in a time of so many bad adaptations?

The world premiere is scheduled for November 17, 2023. The cast also includes Mackenzie LansingAshley Liao, Josh Andrés Rivera, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, lilly cooper, Luna Steeples and Hiroki Berrecloth.

In turn, Hunter is filming cuckoo, the upcoming horror movie directed and scripted by Tilman Singer. She joins John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella. The release date has not yet been set.