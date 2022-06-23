Expert gives 4 tips to make money with Bitcoin even in the bear market

Bitcoin (BTC) remains sideways at the $20,000 support, following the American stock exchanges that, since the opening of the week, did not make great movements.

“An important speech in the week was that of the owner of the FTX brokerage, who said he had a duty to intervene in the market to prevent new funds from failing and this generates even more negative effects on the market”, pointed out Felipe Medeiros, cryptocurrency analyst and partner at quantized

He highlights that Ethereum followed the same pace as BTC and registered sideways movement while other altcoins accumulate weekly increases of up to 60%, as is the case with SNX and AAVE.

“The next few weeks will be filled with apprehension in relation to the speeches and movements of the American Central Bank, which should continue to dictate the rhythm of the crypto market”, he says.

The drops in bitcoin, ether and other currencies in the first half of 2022 may scare some investors, but history shows that similar situations have already happened, like the bear market of 2018, with a rally the next moment.

Therefore, it is possible to state that the cryptocurrency market has moved in cycles, with drops followed by appreciations. And, opportunities are on the horizon.

For this, Cointelegraph spoke with cryptocurrency expert and product manager at Coin Cloud in Brazil, Wendel Smith, who gave four tips for the crypto investor to be able to make the best use of this interval between the fall and the next appreciation.

4 tips to make money with Bitcoin even in the bear market

1 – Understand the basics of cryptocurrencies

It never hurts to remember that if you don’t understand the basics of how a cryptocurrency works, you shouldn’t be putting your capital at risk on this asset class. Ideally, every investor should understand the least about how bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies work, since these are the most established projects on the market today, and also the ones that attract the most attention of investors around the world.

As a result, they are the projects with the greatest liquidity and business volume, reaching billions of dollars in turnover every day.

2 – Learn Technical Analysis

If cryptocurrency prices are falling, there are only three options for their future: keep falling further, stay at the same price levels for a while or go up again.

To better understand the probability of each of these events happening at a given moment in time, Technical Analysis presents a set of principles and tools to assist investors in decision making.

One of these principles is “the market moves in trends”, so understanding what characterizes a trend and how to identify it in price charts becomes essential for every investor. Charts, indicators and graphical analysis tools are part of the daily life of the technical analyst.

3 – Understand about derivative products

We say that the investor operates in the spot market, or “Spot” in English, when he uses his own money to buy cryptocurrencies. In a falling market, the best thing to do in this type of market is to sell more expensively, wait for the price to drop and buy back cryptocurrencies at a cheaper price.

In this case, there was no profit per se, but the opportunity to buy more cryptocurrencies for the same amount in reais or dollars. What if there was a way to profit from the market crash? This is where cryptocurrency derivatives such as futures contracts and options contracts come in.

In summary, on some exchanges the investor has the opportunity to borrow money from the exchange itself and sell a contract (which represents a certain amount of the cryptocurrency) with the promise to repurchase that contract in the future and pay off the loan made.

If this repurchase is made at a lower price than the original sale price, the investor profits from this difference in proportion to the loan he made with the exchange, which can reach 100x the money the investor used as collateral, helping to leverage the your profits.

But it’s good to remember that if things don’t go as planned, the investor’s loss is also potentiated.

4 – Have good risk management

Regardless of whether the investor chooses to operate in the spot market or cryptocurrency derivatives, something he needs to keep in mind is that even with the best possible analysis, things may not go as planned.

Therefore, minimizing losses is essential so that investors do not lose a good part or all of their capital in a single operation. For this, every investor needs to master the use and placement of Stop Orders, which is the type of order where the investor establishes a price to exit a position even if he is not in front of the screen when the market goes against his planning.

And added to that, it is important that the position size is sufficient not to disturb the investor’s sleep and that it can also provide interesting profits per operation. Many authors suggest using a maximum of 2% of capital per operation.

