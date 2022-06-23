Fast Shop store website suffers hacker attack and group wants to negotiate consumer data

Intrusion notice has been posted on the official Fast Shop Twitter

The store Fast shop apparently had its website hacked in the last few hours and the author claims to have several company information, including corporate and user data, the store is known for selling electronic products, including televisions, video games, smartphones and many other products.

When trying to access the official website of Fast shop, the page is unable to connect to any server. When entering the company’s Twitter, we came across a warning about the invasion carried out on the company’s servers. Fast shopand a message proposing a negotiation so that the data is not leaked.

Check out the publication below. twitter official of Fast shop.

1.1 quintillion operations per second: World’s fastest supercomputer is from the US

“Hello FastShop Admin

In the last 72 hours, Fastshop’s CLOUD and IT system suffered an extortion attack

We gained access to a few TBs of your VCenter data and various cloud services, AWS, AZURE, IBM, GITLAB

Data includes source codes | PCI DATA | Various user and corporate data.

We are happy to do business with you to prevent this data from being leaked | and to help solve problems.

We advise you to contact our telegram @nwgenceo”

just before the tweet reporting the invasion, the profile of the Fast shop published that it would be closed until the 26th of June, while the services of the online store would be postponed until the 27th of June, check it out below.

THE Fast shop is a retail chain that has been operating in Brazil since 1986 and has physical stores throughout Brazil, in addition to working with sales in its online store and in other marketplaces.

As of this publication, the Fast shop did not comment on any of his other main social networks (Facebook and Instagram), we will update when we have official information about what happened.

