Fight of fans after Corinthians vs Santos leaves a man dead

A fight between fans, after Corinthians won 4-0 against Santos in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in Itapevi (São Paulo Metropolitan Region), left a 20-year-old man dead.

According to the Military Police, they were called to attend an occurrence on Av. President Vargas. At the scene, SAMU was triggered to attend to a person – who could not resist the injuries.

in contact with the UOL Esporte, Itapevi City Hall reported that the boy was found unconscious. The case is being registered at the Itapevi Police Station.

The PM says that two cars surrounded a bus with Corinthians and attacked the vehicle.

After the initial attack, Corinthians fans clashed with rivals – which the Police say is unable to identify which crowd the men were part of.

About 70 people involved in the incident testified.

See the notes from the Police and City Hall of Itapevi:

“The Military Police were called in the early hours of this Wednesday (23), on Avenida Presidente Vargas, Itapevi region, to attend to the occurrence of a fight between fans. death. Those involved in the confusion were taken to the Itapevi police station and the report is being prepared”.

“Itapevi Prefecture informs that the occurrence was attended by Military Police vehicles. A man was found injured and unconscious on Avenida Presidente Vargas. The case is being registered at the Itapevi Police Station.”