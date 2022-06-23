Find out if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp

O Whatsapp has become an indispensable tool in the daily lives of thousands of people around the world, as it facilitates long-distance communication. The various platform updates allow each user to set their preferences on the application, including the ability to block someone. However, because the platform does not notify who has been blocked, some people may be in doubt as to whether this has occurred or not.

If you want learn to identify if you are blocked on whatsappjust keep reading this article.

Find out if you have been blocked on WhatsApp by a contact

Although the WhatsApp block feature does not send a notification to the blocked person letting them know what happened, there are some factors that can indicate if a contact has blocked you. See what they are below.

1. “Last seen” and “online” option are definitely gone

When opening a chat with someone, right next to the photo and below the name, “Last seen” appears, next to the recorded time when that person last used the application. If that contact is using WhatsApp at the same time as you, it will be marked as “Online”.

In this sense, if you try to chat with someone and none of these details appear in the contact window, this could be the first sign that you have been blocked on WhatsApp.

However, you need to make sure that the person hasn’t turned off the “Last seen” feature, because if they do, that information disappears for everyone, not just the blocked ones.

2. Profile picture some

Another powerful indicator that you’ve been blocked is linked to your profile picture. Some people turn on the option to hide their profile picture from people they don’t have professional contact with. However, if you’ve already talked and the person has a photo, something might be wrong. When being blocked on WhatsApp, you are not able to see any status information such as photo and name.

3. Message is not delivered

When someone receives and views a message, two blue ticks appear to the left of the text. So a test to see if you’ve been blocked is to send a message. If someone else has legitimately restricted their contact information, the text will not be delivered, i.e. there will permanently only be a dash.