Finland says prepared for Russian invasion

Timo Kivinen said the country has a “considerable” arsenal of weapons and has been preparing “for decades” for a confrontation.

Finnish Armed Forces chief Timo Kivinen said the country is prepared “for decades” in case of an invasion by Russia. Kivinen said the country has a considerable arsenal of weapons, but it depends on the Finns’ motivation to fight.

“The most important line of defense is between the ears, as the war in Ukraine at the moment proves”said in an interview with Reuters.

The general cited a survey conducted in May by the Ministry of Defense in which 82% of respondents said they were willing to participate in national defense if the country was attacked. Kivinen said Finland has had a high rate of military readiness since World War II.

Almost 1/3 of the Finnish population of 5.5 million people are reservists in the Armed Forces. The Nordic nation has one of the largest military troops in proportion to its size in Europe.

Finland also has one of the strongest artillery on the entire continent, with an arsenal of missiles with a range of up to 370 km. The country spends about 2% of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) on Defense.

“We have systematically developed our military defense precisely for this type of war that is being fought there. [Ucrânia]with massive use of firepower, armored forces and also air forces”said Kivinen.

The general assesses that Russia is having difficulties in confronting Ukrainian troops and said that Finland would also create difficulties in a possible conflict with the country.

In May, the country confirmed its intention to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), as well as Sweden. The countries say there is concern about the likelihood of a Russian invasion like the one that began in Ukraine in February. Finland and Russia are neighboring countries and Finnish membership would bring NATO closer to Russian territory.

The head of the country’s Armed Forces said that joining NATO would allow the country to increase air control in the territory of the countries that make up the alliance. Furthermore, an attack on Finland would involve all NATO member states. However, Kivinen says the country will continue to have autonomy over its defense.

The entry of Finland and Sweden into the military alliance still depends on negotiations with Turkey. Turkish President Recep Erdogan expressed concern about countries joining the organization. Erdogan accuses Sweden of harboring militants from the PPK (Kurdistan Labor Party), considered a terrorist organization in Turkey.

In an attempt to overturn the veto, Swedish and Finnish officials are trying to dialogue in an attempt to address the concerns indicated by the Turkish president.

RUSSIA AND LITHUANIA

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Wednesday (June 22) that it is preparing a response to the embargo on the transport of Russian goods.

Lithuania partially blocked the transit of goods to the enclave, compromising the transport of coal, metals and building materials. The country says it complies with sanctions imposed on Russia by the bloc over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry did not give details about the penalty that will be applied to the country, but suggested economic sanctions. Lithuania is part of NATO and an eventual conflict with the country would result in a direct confrontation with the military alliance.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday (June 21) that Moscow’s response to the Kaliningrad blockade will directly affect the country’s inhabitants.