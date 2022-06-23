Five movies that will make you laugh for nothing and improve your mood

Bagulho Family

The comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Ed Helms, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis guarantees a hilarious story, even more so for bringing scenes of typical slapstick humor in a road trip almost familiar. Thus, David is a drug dealer who is about to receive a large shipment of marijuana from Mexico. However, he will need to create a fake family to be able to close the deal for good. That’s when he enlists the clumsy Rose, Casey and Kenny to fake this union alongside him.

SOS Women at Sea

The national comedy starring Giovanna Antonelli, Thalita Carauta and Fabíula Nascimento brings Brazilian humor in the best form and does not disappoint. In the plot, Adriana is a woman who is willing to win back her ex-husband and for that she embarks on the same cruise on which he will travel alongside his new girlfriend. However, during the trip she gets involved in several confusions alongside her friends and discovers new paths that can change her life.

the bridesmaids

Just by the quartet formed by Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Devine, you can imagine that there is no shortage of laughs in this film, right? In the comedy, Dave and Mike are brothers who live creating trouble at family parties. So, when the younger sister announces that she is getting married, the parents force the pair to bring escorts to the ceremony that will be in the Caribbean. So they run an online ad to select two young women to be sham girlfriends. That’s when Tatiana and Alice, insane girls, find the publication and pretend to be good girls to go on the trip alongside them.

The Whites

Let’s agree that this comedy classic hollywood makes us almost cry with laughter, doesn’t it? In the film, Marcus and Kevin are two FBI agents who go undercover to try to protect the millionaire sisters Brittany and Tiffany Wilson. In addition, the phrases are memorable and the scenes hilarious. As a result, the film has become a public favourite.

Superbad – It’s Today

the comedy teen released in 2007, it still attracts the public’s attention today, mainly because of the plot of McLovin, the smart boy who forges an identity card to buy alcoholic beverages because he is finishing high school. In this way, the three McLovin friends, Evan and Seth, are not very sociable and come together to celebrate their graduation and admission to college. But the night is nothing like they expected.

Finally, which one will you add to the list?

