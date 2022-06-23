Fluminense vs Cruzeiro: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

Tricolor faces another challenge of the Copa do Brasil this Thursday. At Maracanã, Fluminense welcomes Cruzeiro, at 7pm, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition. In different phases, the teams meet again in a decision after three years to decide who advances to the quarterfinals. On the Tricolor side, Diniz has an almost complete team. The Fox, on the other hand, will have absences for the duel away from home.

Fluminense will have a full house. So far, the club has sold more than 36,000 tickets for the match. On the field, Diniz has the presence of Fred, who returned in the last round of the Brasileirão. Left-back Cris Silva returned to training, but should not return to the pitch yet. Thus, Caio Paulista should remain in the position, but Pineida is an option.

Cruzeiro, in turn, will have a significant shortage. Considered one of the main players in Pezzolano’s team, Neto Moura cannot play because he has already participated in the tournament with Mirassol. Jajá, Gabriel Brazão, João Paulo and Wagner also do not travel to Rio de Janeiro because they are in the medical department.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X CRUZEIRO

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 06/23/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO)

Streaming: Premiere, SportTV

* O NETFLU makes audio-interactive transmission in the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast by Facebook or Twitch

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier; Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Cris Silva (sprained knee) and Luan Freitas (knee surgery).

hanging: None.

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais (Geovane Jesus), Willian Oliveira, Adriano, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bidu; Rafael Silva and Ed. Technician: Paul Pezzolano.

Embezzlement: Neto Moura (played for another club), Jajá, Gabriel Brazão, João Paulo and Wagner (injured).

hanging: William Oliveira.