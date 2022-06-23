Fluminense x Cruzeiro: idol Fábio meets fan Rafael Cabral; see wall numbers | cruise

Fluminense and Cruzeiro meet again, after two and a half years without facing each other. In goal, a duel, until recently, considered unlikely. Cruzeiro’s idol, Fábio, today defends the tricolor shirt. For more than 10 years in Europe, Rafael Cabral returned to defend Raposa and finds one of the inspired players again.

At Maracanã, this Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), it will be Fábio’s first duel after leaving Cruzeiro. And also Rafael Cabral with a partner in position with whom he always identified.

Upon arrival at Cruzeiro, in January of this year and several times in other months, Cabral detailed his admiration for Fábio and how the goalkeeper is a reference in the position.

– Fábio is my idol too. I was called up to the Selection once, and so was he. But he was cut by injury, and I was very sad because I wanted to work with him – said Cabral in an interview with sportvin May.

Just as Rafael Cabral is writing the first lines of the story for Cruzeiro, Fábio is also starting his career in Fluminense. The goalkeeper is one of the greatest players in the history of the Minas Gerais team, defending the blue and white goal for more than 15 years.

Fábio left Cruzeiro with 976 games. In addition to three Copa do Brasil and two Brazilian Cups, he won seven editions of the Campeonato Mineiro.

In-season numbers are similar for both. In the Flu goal, Fábio has 30 matches, conceding 26 goals. 0.86 goals/game average. Rafael Cabral, at Cruzeiro, played 28 games. There are 20 goals conceded. The average is 0.71 goal/game.

Fabio: Brazilian (2000, 2013 and 2014); Copa do Brasil (2000, 2017 and 2018); Mercosur Cup (2000); Campeonato Carioca (2003 and 2022), Campeonato Mineiro (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019); Copa America (2004).

Rafael Cabral: Libertadores (2011); Recopa Sudamericana (2012), Copa do Brasil (2010), Campeonato Paulista (2010, 2011 and 2012); Coppa Italia (2013/2014) and Italian Super Cup (2014).

