Fluminense X Cruzeiro – Superesportes

25

2 time Arias gets up from the right and Cano dodges his head out.

24

2 time UUUUUUUHHHHH!!! Andr sends a bomb from the middle of the street and stamps the naughty!

23

2 time Cruzeiro substitution: Matheus Bidu leaves the pitch for Vitor Leque to enter.

22

2 time Rmulo triggered on the right and lost to Caio Paulista.

21

2 time Goose plays badly at the entrance to Matheus Martins.

20

2 time Bidu tries to take advantage of the round on the right inside the area and the flag marks offside.

19

2 time Pass in the middle of the area, Edu can’t dominate and misses a good chance!

18

2 time Luiz Henrique advances to the right, curls up with the marking and gives in to the side.

17

2 time Goose tries an individual move from the right and ends up being disarmed.

16

2 time Matheus Martins takes a left-handed risk from outside the area and Pedro deflects midway.

15

2 time Matches of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil closed: Corinthians 4×0 Santos, Atltico-MG 2×1 Flamengo, Fortaleza 2×0 Cear, Atltico-GO 0x0 Gois and Bahia 1×2 Athletico-PR.

14

2 time Cano scores with Matheus Martins, finishes strong and Rafael Cabral fits in!

12

2 time Pedro makes a long throw on the right and Caio Paulista makes the cut.

11

2 time Cano marks the 3rd in the Copa do Brasil, the 23rd of the season.

10

2 time GOOOOOOLLL DO FLUMINENSE!!! GERMN CANO!!! Arias launched on the right, reaches the bottom and crosses the area. Argentine striker appears alone and heads into the back of the net!

9

2 time … and Z Ivado of the vacancy for Pedro.

9

2 time Two changes in Cruzeiro: Fernando Canesin leaves and Rafael Santos enters.

8

2 time ALMOST!!! Cano rolls on the right inside the area, Arias hits hard and Rafael Cabral claps!

7

2 time Foul charged from the left and defense pushes away from the top.

6

2 time Matheus Martins faces the marking from the left and stopped with a lack of Z Ivaldo.

5

2 time Fluminense keeps pressing and goes up in search of an advantage on the scoreboard again.

4

2 time Arias raises from the right, Matheus Martins heads weakly and Rafael Cabral catches!

3

2 time Cano receives it at the entrance of the area and kicks with a deflection to the outside.

two

2 time Matheus Martins finishes from midfield and plays on top!

1

2 time First also on Cruzeiro: Rodolfo gives way to Rmulo.

1

2 time First exchange at Fluminense: Nonato leaves and Matheus Martins enters.

0

2 time ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Maracan.

52

1 time FIRST TIME END! Fluminense and Cruzeiro are drawing in Rio de Janeiro.

51

1 time CRUISE GOOOOOOLLL!!! LUCAS OLIVEIRA!!! Filipe Machado takes a closed corner from the right, defender deflects his head on the first post and draws the match!

50

1 time IT WOULD BE A GOAL! Z Ivaldo v Fbio in front and risks from midfield. Goalkeeper curls up and palms to the baseline!

49

1 time Another law from the ex! Manoel scored for the third time in the season, the first goal in the Copa do Brasil.

48

1 time Coach Paulo Pezzolano is also yellow for complaint.

47

1 time Throwing on the right for Edu, Fbio leaves the goal and holds it. Attacker complains about the goalkeeper’s hand outside the area and is cautioned with a yellow card.

46

1 time GOOOOOOLLL DO FLUMINENSE!!! MANOEL!!! Goose raises on the right side with a left-handed foot, defender wins from the mark inside the area and heads into the back of the net!

45

1 time We will have six more minutes added in this first half.

44

1 time Luiz Henrique passes at the entrance of the area, Caio Paulista dominates and is unarmed at the time of the kick!

43

1 time Ganso receives on the left, dominates badly and loses to Lucas Oliveira.

42

1 time Bidu takes a corner from the right, Edu doesn’t catch up and the ball gets lost by the back line.

41

1 time EXPELLED! After watching the play again, the referee cancels the yellow card and shows the red to Geovane Jesus for the hard foul on Nonato.

40

1 time referee goes to the video to review the match between Geovane Jesus and Nonato.

39

1 time Geovane Jesus commits a hard foul on Nonato and wins the yellow card.

38

1 time Cruzeiro goalkeeper is recovered and the match continues.

37

1 time With problems in his right hand, Rafael Cabral asks for assistance.

36

1 time Luiz Henrique goes up the right, cuts to the middle and kicks out.

35

1 time All right with the number 8 of the Flu.

34

1 time Nonato is left with pain in his left ankle and asks for assistance.

33

1 time UUUUUHHHH!!! Caio Paulista is activated on the left, takes it to the entrance of the area and knocks it out!

32

1 time Bidu crosses from the left in the area, Fernando Canesin appears alone and shoots wide!

31

1 time Luiz Henrique takes the free-kick in the area, Lucas Oliveira cuts with his head and Nonato finishes on the mark on the rebound.

30

1 time Z Ivaldo takes down Arias with a free-kick on the left and is cautioned with the yellow card. Come ball in the area of ​​the mining team!

29

1 time Edu runs through the middle and misses the right pass to Rodolfo.

28

1 time The referee goes to the edge of the field and scolds coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro.

27

1 time Samuel Xavier has plenty of space at the entrance of the area and sends over the goal!

26

1 time Andr takes a strong risk from the entrance of the area and Rafael Cabral claps in the right corner!

25

1 time Goose seeks play with Notato and Fernando Canesin wins in midfield.

24

1 time Cano serves at the entrance to the area, Goose does the power cut, but Arias doesn’t take advantage of it.

22

1 time GOOD CHANCE!!! Samuel Xavier fired on the right inside the area, submits a cross and Rafael Cabral taps! On the rebound, side returns in the middle and Lucas Oliveira leaves!

21

1 time Long throw on the left for Rodolfo, Fbio leaves the area and throws his head.

20

1 time Caio Paulista advances on the left, but loses in the race to Z Ivaldo.

19

1 time NOT WORTH IT! Arias was offside at the beginning of the play and Cano’s goal is disallowed.

18

1 time Video referee analyzes goal play.

17

1 time GOOOOOOLLL DO FLUMINENSE!!! GERMN CANO!!! Arias shoots down the left, gets up in the area and Luiz Henrique can’t get a header. On the second post, Argentine striker kicks hard to the back of the net!

16

1 time Samuel Xavier plays close from the right in the area and Rafael Cabral takes it.

15

1 time Luiz Henrique dominates badly on the right and gives in to the opponent’s side.

14

1 time Arias for Z Ivaldo’s counterattack with a foul from behind and cautioned with the yellow card.

13

1 time Paulo Henrique Ganso dominates from the right and shoots wide with a left-handed kick.

12

1 time Samuel Xavier crosses low from the right and Raposa’s defender makes the cut.

11

1 time Filipe Machado takes the free-kick and Luiz Henrique deflects it midway with a header.

10

1 time Rodolfo stopped with a fault in the intermediate. Edu complains to the referee because he wanted the advantage.

9

1 time Nonato tries another submission and is locked.

8

1 time Nonato takes advantage of the excess at the entrance of the area and kicks out.

7

1 time Notato crosses from the right and Z Ivaldo heads off.

6

1 time Bidu raises from the left in the area and Rodolfo heads crookedly. Defender of the Flu comes out playing.

5

1 time Nonato arrives hard with a lack of attack on Filipe Machado.

4

1 time Arias receives on the left inside the area and cannot evolve in the move.

3

1 time Pass in front on the left, Luiz Henrique crosses low and Rafael Cabral fits in.

two

1 time ALMOST!!! Corner from the left in the area, Cano finishes and Bidu saves over the line!

1

1 time Luiz Henrique activated on the left inside the area, rolls up and disarms.

0

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for Fluminense and Cruzeiro!

0

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

0

1 time Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem.

0

1 time Players from both teams enter the Maracan lawn.

0

1 time Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) commands VAR. Andre da Silva Bitencourt (RS) was the assistant and Emerson Augusto de Carvalho (SP) was the observer.

0

1 time Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO) is the referee of the match. Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) are the assistants.

0

1 time On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Miticov, Rmulo, Pedro, Rafael Santos, Adriano, Daniel Jnior, Henrique Luvannor, Rafael Silva and Vitor Leque.

0

1 time Cruzeiro goes to the field with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bidu; Rudolph and Ed.

0

1 time Gabriel Brazo, Wagner Leonardo, Leo Pais and Joo Paulo are recovering from injury and do not play. Neto Moura has already played in the tournament for Mirassol and is also out.

0

1 time Raposa has been in the Copa do Brasil since the beginning and went through Sergipe, Tuntum and Remo in the previous phases.

0

1 time Muriel, David Braz, Luccas Claro, Pineida, Felipe Melo, Martinelli, Wellington, Yago Felipe, John Kennedy, Matheus Martins, Willian and Fred are the reserves.

0

1 time Fluminense is lined up with Fbio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Nonato, Andr and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano.

0

1 time Luan Freitas (injured) and Alan (not yet named) are absent from the Rio team.

0

1 time Tricolor das Laranjeiras entered the previous phase in the competition and eliminated Vila Nova.

0

1 time The good weather in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The thermometers read 24C at this point.

0

1 time The game will be held at the Maracan stadium in Rio de Janeiro.