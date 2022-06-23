Fluminense X Cruzeiro – Superesportes

  • 25
    2 time

    Arias gets up from the right and Cano dodges his head out.

  • 24
    2 time

    UUUUUUUHHHHH!!! Andr sends a bomb from the middle of the street and stamps the naughty!

  • 23
    2 time

    Cruzeiro substitution: Matheus Bidu leaves the pitch for Vitor Leque to enter.

  • 22
    2 time

    Rmulo triggered on the right and lost to Caio Paulista.

  • 21
    2 time

    Goose plays badly at the entrance to Matheus Martins.

  • 20
    2 time

    Bidu tries to take advantage of the round on the right inside the area and the flag marks offside.

  • 19
    2 time

    Pass in the middle of the area, Edu can’t dominate and misses a good chance!

  • 18
    2 time

    Luiz Henrique advances to the right, curls up with the marking and gives in to the side.

  • 17
    2 time

    Goose tries an individual move from the right and ends up being disarmed.

  • 16
    2 time

    Matheus Martins takes a left-handed risk from outside the area and Pedro deflects midway.

  • 15
    2 time

    Matches of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil closed: Corinthians 4×0 Santos, Atltico-MG 2×1 Flamengo, Fortaleza 2×0 Cear, Atltico-GO 0x0 Gois and Bahia 1×2 Athletico-PR.

  • 14
    2 time

    Cano scores with Matheus Martins, finishes strong and Rafael Cabral fits in!

  • 12
    2 time

    Pedro makes a long throw on the right and Caio Paulista makes the cut.

  • 11
    2 time

    Cano marks the 3rd in the Copa do Brasil, the 23rd of the season.

  • 10
    2 time

    GOOOOOOLLL DO FLUMINENSE!!! GERMN CANO!!! Arias launched on the right, reaches the bottom and crosses the area. Argentine striker appears alone and heads into the back of the net!

  • 9
    2 time

    … and Z Ivado of the vacancy for Pedro.

  • 9
    2 time

    Two changes in Cruzeiro: Fernando Canesin leaves and Rafael Santos enters.

  • 8
    2 time

    ALMOST!!! Cano rolls on the right inside the area, Arias hits hard and Rafael Cabral claps!

  • 7
    2 time

    Foul charged from the left and defense pushes away from the top.

  • 6
    2 time

    Matheus Martins faces the marking from the left and stopped with a lack of Z Ivaldo.

  • 5
    2 time

    Fluminense keeps pressing and goes up in search of an advantage on the scoreboard again.

  • 4
    2 time

    Arias raises from the right, Matheus Martins heads weakly and Rafael Cabral catches!

  • 3
    2 time

    Cano receives it at the entrance of the area and kicks with a deflection to the outside.

  • two
    2 time

    Matheus Martins finishes from midfield and plays on top!

  • 1
    2 time

    First also on Cruzeiro: Rodolfo gives way to Rmulo.

  • 1
    2 time

    First exchange at Fluminense: Nonato leaves and Matheus Martins enters.

  • 0
    2 time

    ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Maracan.

  • 52
    1 time

    FIRST TIME END! Fluminense and Cruzeiro are drawing in Rio de Janeiro.

  • 51
    1 time

    CRUISE GOOOOOOLLL!!! LUCAS OLIVEIRA!!! Filipe Machado takes a closed corner from the right, defender deflects his head on the first post and draws the match!

  • 50
    1 time

    IT WOULD BE A GOAL! Z Ivaldo v Fbio in front and risks from midfield. Goalkeeper curls up and palms to the baseline!

  • 49
    1 time

    Another law from the ex! Manoel scored for the third time in the season, the first goal in the Copa do Brasil.

  • 48
    1 time

    Coach Paulo Pezzolano is also yellow for complaint.

  • 47
    1 time

    Throwing on the right for Edu, Fbio leaves the goal and holds it. Attacker complains about the goalkeeper’s hand outside the area and is cautioned with a yellow card.

  • 46
    1 time

    GOOOOOOLLL DO FLUMINENSE!!! MANOEL!!! Goose raises on the right side with a left-handed foot, defender wins from the mark inside the area and heads into the back of the net!

  • 45
    1 time

    We will have six more minutes added in this first half.

  • 44
    1 time

    Luiz Henrique passes at the entrance of the area, Caio Paulista dominates and is unarmed at the time of the kick!

  • 43
    1 time

    Ganso receives on the left, dominates badly and loses to Lucas Oliveira.

  • 42
    1 time

    Bidu takes a corner from the right, Edu doesn’t catch up and the ball gets lost by the back line.

  • 41
    1 time

    EXPELLED! After watching the play again, the referee cancels the yellow card and shows the red to Geovane Jesus for the hard foul on Nonato.

  • 40
    1 time

    referee goes to the video to review the match between Geovane Jesus and Nonato.

  • 39
    1 time

    Geovane Jesus commits a hard foul on Nonato and wins the yellow card.

  • 38
    1 time

    Cruzeiro goalkeeper is recovered and the match continues.

  • 37
    1 time

    With problems in his right hand, Rafael Cabral asks for assistance.

  • 36
    1 time

    Luiz Henrique goes up the right, cuts to the middle and kicks out.

  • 35
    1 time

    All right with the number 8 of the Flu.

  • 34
    1 time

    Nonato is left with pain in his left ankle and asks for assistance.

  • 33
    1 time

    UUUUUHHHH!!! Caio Paulista is activated on the left, takes it to the entrance of the area and knocks it out!

  • 32
    1 time

    Bidu crosses from the left in the area, Fernando Canesin appears alone and shoots wide!

  • 31
    1 time

    Luiz Henrique takes the free-kick in the area, Lucas Oliveira cuts with his head and Nonato finishes on the mark on the rebound.

  • 30
    1 time

    Z Ivaldo takes down Arias with a free-kick on the left and is cautioned with the yellow card. Come ball in the area of ​​the mining team!

  • 29
    1 time

    Edu runs through the middle and misses the right pass to Rodolfo.

  • 28
    1 time

    The referee goes to the edge of the field and scolds coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro.

  • 27
    1 time

    Samuel Xavier has plenty of space at the entrance of the area and sends over the goal!

  • 26
    1 time

    Andr takes a strong risk from the entrance of the area and Rafael Cabral claps in the right corner!

  • 25
    1 time

    Goose seeks play with Notato and Fernando Canesin wins in midfield.

  • 24
    1 time

    Cano serves at the entrance to the area, Goose does the power cut, but Arias doesn’t take advantage of it.

  • 22
    1 time

    GOOD CHANCE!!! Samuel Xavier fired on the right inside the area, submits a cross and Rafael Cabral taps! On the rebound, side returns in the middle and Lucas Oliveira leaves!

  • 21
    1 time

    Long throw on the left for Rodolfo, Fbio leaves the area and throws his head.

  • 20
    1 time

    Caio Paulista advances on the left, but loses in the race to Z Ivaldo.

  • 19
    1 time

    NOT WORTH IT! Arias was offside at the beginning of the play and Cano’s goal is disallowed.

  • 18
    1 time

    Video referee analyzes goal play.

  • 17
    1 time

    GOOOOOOLLL DO FLUMINENSE!!! GERMN CANO!!! Arias shoots down the left, gets up in the area and Luiz Henrique can’t get a header. On the second post, Argentine striker kicks hard to the back of the net!

  • 16
    1 time

    Samuel Xavier plays close from the right in the area and Rafael Cabral takes it.

  • 15
    1 time

    Luiz Henrique dominates badly on the right and gives in to the opponent’s side.

  • 14
    1 time

    Arias for Z Ivaldo’s counterattack with a foul from behind and cautioned with the yellow card.

  • 13
    1 time

    Paulo Henrique Ganso dominates from the right and shoots wide with a left-handed kick.

  • 12
    1 time

    Samuel Xavier crosses low from the right and Raposa’s defender makes the cut.

  • 11
    1 time

    Filipe Machado takes the free-kick and Luiz Henrique deflects it midway with a header.

  • 10
    1 time

    Rodolfo stopped with a fault in the intermediate. Edu complains to the referee because he wanted the advantage.

  • 9
    1 time

    Nonato tries another submission and is locked.

  • 8
    1 time

    Nonato takes advantage of the excess at the entrance of the area and kicks out.

  • 7
    1 time

    Notato crosses from the right and Z Ivaldo heads off.

  • 6
    1 time

    Bidu raises from the left in the area and Rodolfo heads crookedly. Defender of the Flu comes out playing.

  • 5
    1 time

    Nonato arrives hard with a lack of attack on Filipe Machado.

  • 4
    1 time

    Arias receives on the left inside the area and cannot evolve in the move.

  • 3
    1 time

    Pass in front on the left, Luiz Henrique crosses low and Rafael Cabral fits in.

  • two
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Corner from the left in the area, Cano finishes and Bidu saves over the line!

  • 1
    1 time

    Luiz Henrique activated on the left inside the area, rolls up and disarms.

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for Fluminense and Cruzeiro!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter the Maracan lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) commands VAR. Andre da Silva Bitencourt (RS) was the assistant and Emerson Augusto de Carvalho (SP) was the observer.

  • 0
    1 time

    Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO) is the referee of the match. Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Miticov, Rmulo, Pedro, Rafael Santos, Adriano, Daniel Jnior, Henrique Luvannor, Rafael Silva and Vitor Leque.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro goes to the field with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bidu; Rudolph and Ed.

  • 0
    1 time

    Gabriel Brazo, Wagner Leonardo, Leo Pais and Joo Paulo are recovering from injury and do not play. Neto Moura has already played in the tournament for Mirassol and is also out.

  • 0
    1 time

    Raposa has been in the Copa do Brasil since the beginning and went through Sergipe, Tuntum and Remo in the previous phases.

  • 0
    1 time

    Muriel, David Braz, Luccas Claro, Pineida, Felipe Melo, Martinelli, Wellington, Yago Felipe, John Kennedy, Matheus Martins, Willian and Fred are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fluminense is lined up with Fbio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Nonato, Andr and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano.

  • 0
    1 time

    Luan Freitas (injured) and Alan (not yet named) are absent from the Rio team.

  • 0
    1 time

    Tricolor das Laranjeiras entered the previous phase in the competition and eliminated Vila Nova.

  • 0
    1 time

    The good weather in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The thermometers read 24C at this point.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Maracan stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Fluminense and Cruzeiro in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

