Francis to families: live with eyes turned to Heaven

The 10th World Meeting of Families opened on Wednesday afternoon with the Festival of Families, in the Paul VI Room, in the Vatican. According to the Pope, each family has “a mission to fulfill in the world, a witness to bear”. As Blessed Maria and Luigi Beltrame Quattrocchi used to say to their children, when facing the struggles and joys of life, “let us always look up from the roof”.

This Wednesday (22/06), the 10th World Meeting of Families began in Rome.

The event opened with the Festival of Families, in the Paul VI Room, in the Vatican, with the presence of Pope Francis. The Pontiff began his speech, recalling the “events that have disrupted our lives in recent times: first, the pandemic and, now, the war in Europe, which has joined the other wars that afflict the human family”. The Pope thanked Cardinal Farrell, Cardinal Donatis and all the collaborators of both the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life and the Diocese of Rome, whose dedication made this meeting possible.

Francis then thanked all the families present who came from different parts of the world, in particular the families who gave their testimony: “Thank you, from the heart! It is not easy to speak to such a wide audience about one’s life, the difficulties or wonderful, but intimate and personal, gifts that you have received from the Lord. Your testimonies have served as “amplifiers”: you have given voice to the experience of many other families in the world who, like you, live the same joys, concerns, tribulations and hopes.”

The Church must be like the Good Samaritan for families

Afterwards, the Pope addressed the families present in the Paul VI Hall and the couples and families of the world, making them feel his closeness wherever they are and in their concrete condition of life. He invited the participants to try to walk together, “together as spouses, together in their family, together with other families, together with the Church”. Francis recalled the “Parable of the Good Samaritan who meets a wounded man on the road: he approaches him, takes care of him and helps him to get back on his way”. “I wanted the Church to be that for you: a Good Samaritan who comes to you and helps you to continue on your way, helps you to take “one step further”even if it is small”, said the Pope, emphasizing five points, taking up the testimonies that were heard.

We have to convert and walk as a Church

The first, “One more step” towards marriage. Here, the Pope referred to the testimony of Luigi and Serena that they could not find a community that, with open arms, would support them as they are.

“This should make us reflect. We have to convert and walk as a Church, so that our dioceses and parishes become more and more «communities that, with open arms, support everyone»“, stressed the Pontiff. According to Francis, “when a man and a woman fall in love, God offers them a gift: marriage. Marriage is not a formality to be fulfilled.” People “marry because they want to found marriage on the love of Christ. Family life is not an impossible mission. With the grace of the sacrament, God makes it a wonderful journey made with Him; never alone. The family is not an ideal, beautiful, but in reality unattainable. God guarantees his presence in marriage and in the family, not only on the wedding day, but throughout life, he supports them every day on their journey”. The Sacraments of Baptism and Matrimony “are the concrete help that God gives us so as not to leave us alone”.

Embrace the hard cross of sickness and death



The second point, “One more step” to embrace the cross, “the hard cross of Chiara’s illness and death” carried by Roberto and Maria Anselma who told the moving story of their family. Chiara’s death did not destroy the family, nor did it eliminate the serenity and peace of their hearts. Roberto and Maria Anselma did not become prisoners of the tribulation, but they opened up to something greater: “God’s mysterious plans, eternity, Heaven”. “May the Lord sustain and make fruitful the various crosses that families carry”, the Pope said.

Forgiveness heals all wounds

The third point is “One more step” towards forgiveness. On the subject of forgiveness, Francis thanked the couple Paul and Germaine for having spoken with courage about the crisis they experienced in their marriage with “the lack of sincerity, infidelity, the misuse of money, the idols of power and career, the growing rancor and hardening of heart”.

“I think that, as you spoke, we all relived the painful experience felt in the face of similar situations of divided families. Seeing the family fall apart is a drama that cannot leave anyone indifferent. The smile of the spouses disappears, the children feel lost, everyone’s serenity disappears. And, in most cases, you don’t know what to do”, underlined the Pope. “Forgiveness heals all wounds; it is a gift that springs from the grace with which Christ floods the couple and the entire family, when they let Him act, when they turn to Him”, he reiterated.

Families are welcoming places

At the fourth point, “One more step” towards welcoming, the pope thanked Iryna and Sofia, for their testimony, as they have given “a voice to many people whose lives have been disrupted by the war in Ukraine”.

In you, we see the faces and stories of so many men and women who had to flee their land. Thank you for not having lost faith in Providence, seeing how God works in your favor, including through the concrete people he made you meet: hospitable families, doctors who helped them and so many other people with a good heart. The war put you in the face of cynicism and human brutality, but you also found people of great humanity. The worst and the best of the human being! It is important, for everyone, not to remain fixated on the worst, but to value the best, the immense good that every human being is capable of and, from there, start over.

The Pope also thanked Pietro and Erika for telling their story and for the generosity with which they welcomed Iryna and Sofia into their large family. “Welcoming is a “charisma” of families, especially large ones! This is, after all, the dynamics of the family. While, in anonymous contexts, those who are more fragile often end up rejected, in families it is natural to lo: a child with a disability, an elderly person in need of care, a relative in difficulty who has no one… This gives hope. Families are places of welcome. Without welcoming families, society would become cold and uninhabitable”, Francis said.

The beauty of human love

The last Stand, “One more step” towards fraternity. The Pope thanked Zakia for telling his story. “It is wonderful and consoling to see that what you and Luca built together is still alive. Your story was born and based on the sharing of very high ideals, which you described as follows: “We base our family on authentic love, with respect, solidarity and dialogue between our cultures.” And none of this was lost, not even after Luca’s tragic death. Zakia founded, in a certain way, continues his mission. We can say that Luca’s diplomatic mission has now become a “mission of peace” for the whole family. It is clear, in his history, how what is human can be intertwined and what is religion, bearing great fruit. In Zakia and Luca, we find the beauty of human love, passion for life, altruism and also fidelity to one’s creed and to one’s own religious tradition, a source of inspiration and inner strength” .

“Dear friends, each one of you and your families have a mission to fulfill in the world, a witness to give. In a particular way we, the baptized, are called to be “a message that the Holy Spirit draws from the riches of Jesus Christ and gives to the his people.” Let yourself be transformed by him, so that you too can transform the world and make it a “home” for those who need to be welcomed, for those who need to find Christ and feel loved. towards Heaven; as the Blessed Maria and Luigi Beltrame Quattrocchi to their children, when facing the struggles and joys of life, “let us always look up from the roof”, the Pope concluded.