Fund that bets on the fall of Bitcoin debuts with a high

Good news for those who believe that the cryptocurrency meltdown is not over yet. The NY stock exchange has launched a new ETF that brings profit from the devaluation of Bitcoin. The Fund that bets on the fall of Bitcoin starts with a high, and has appreciated by more than 3% in the last 24 hours.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has dropped from a high of close to $70,000 per bitcoin in November 2021 to just over $20,000 now in June 2022.

After the decline of more than 70% since its peak in 2021, the company ProShares has announced the launch of an ETF for investors who believe that Bitcoin could plummet further. With the code BITI, the product was launched yesterday and has increased by more than 3% in the last 24 hours.

Through an investment method known as “short” or “short selling”, those who invest in the fund can profit from being in a “short” position in Bitcoin.

Thus, a negotiation of this type consists of selling an asset in the market with the expectation of buying it at a lower price in the future. That is, the asset needs to depreciate in the future for the operation to generate profit.

In a press release, ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir stated that “as recent times have shown, bitcoin could fall in value”. In this way, the company will offer investors the opportunity to potentially profit from or protect their cryptocurrency holdings.

It is worth remembering that last year ProShares launched the first ETF to reflect the performance of Bitcoin, following its appreciation. Under the code BITO, the fund attracted more than $1 billion in assets from the public in just two days. This ETF was launched in October 2021, about a month before Bitcoin reached its all-time high and started the current downward move.