Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Might Get a Spin-Off on HBO With Kit Harington Returning

Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, was one of the most important characters in the Game of Thrones series.

Game of Thrones is considered one of the most important series of all time and this year it will receive its first spin-off production, House of the Dragon, which premieres in August. But the plans for the future of the franchise do not stop there and one of the most important and beloved characters of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington), may receive a spin-off series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has entered early development of a spin-off for the protagonist, which would be the first sequel to the events of Game of Thrones and focused on Jon Snow. The production is still in very early development, but if it does move forward, Kit Harington would return to reprise her role and no creative team members have been announced as of yet.

Harington was nominated twice for an Emmy for his performance in the series, but was not victorious. With the conclusion of Game of Thrones after its eight seasons, the actor entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as one of the characters in Eternals: Dane Whitman. He even appeared in an episode of Modern Love and starred in Shakespeare’s Henry V in London.

Kit Harington even revealed that Game of Thrones affected his mental health, because of its “nature” quite violent, intense and emotional. “I went through some mental health struggles after Game of Thrones and during the end of Game of Thrones, to be honest. I think it was directly tied to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years. I took a break after the show. end of the series to really focus on myself. I’m so glad I did,” he told SiriusXM.

Jon was raised as his uncle’s bastard son Eddard Stark in Winterfell and never knew his true parentage as a child. Older, he joined the Night’s Watch. One of the biggest plot twists in the series came when he was killed off in Season 5, but was later revived.

In the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow finally discovers his true identity, born Aegon Targaryen to Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, which would make him a potential heir to the Iron Throne. At the end of the series, he is banished from Westeros for killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), his lover and newly revealed aunt (as Rhaegar was the older brother of Viserys and Daenerys), and travels north of the Wall with the Wildlings to start a new life.

As this Jon Snow-focused sequel would be set after the final season of Game of Thrones, there is a possibility that other beloved characters from the series will return, such as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). More than that, the production is the first potential spin-off that would take place after the series ends, showing HBO’s interest in exploring more of the surviving characters beyond what we follow in the final events of the main series.

With this development news, there are now seven Game of Thrones projects in the works, including the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series, which tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen, set some 200 years before the events. that we followed in Game of Thrones. Mark your calendars, the new series in the franchise debuts on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.