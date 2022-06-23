Game of Thrones | Kit Harington is the creator of the Jon Snow series, says actress

A few days ago, word emerged that HBO was developing a Jon Snow series, continuing the events of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, with Harington Kit confirmed in the lead role.

The actor’s involvement, however, seems to be much greater than imagined. According to Emilia Clarke in an interview with BBCHarington is the creator of this project.

“Kit told me about it. I know it exists. It’s happening.”‎

Said (via Comic Book Resources).

“It’s his creation, as far as I know. He’s been involved from the start. So what we’re going to watch, if it actually happens, is certified by Kit Harington.‎”

‎The last time we saw Jon Snow, he learns that his real name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. However, he ends up exiled from Westeros, and that’s when he decides to travel North of the Wall to leave his old life behind. ‎

‎Since completing his work on the main series, Harington has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Dane Whitman in Eternals. There is even the expectation that the character assumes the nickname of Black Knight.

In theory, this spinoff could open the door for other surviving characters to reappear, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).‎

There are several other spinoffs of the franchise in development, with The House of the Dragon being the next one to debut: August 21st.

In this case, the plot will take place about 300 years before the main series, showing the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros.

The main cast has Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

